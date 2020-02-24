🔥Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become billionaires, wealth expert predicts🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Since announcing their plans to step back from their roles as senior royals and become financially independent, Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s bank account has been the subject of much speculation.

While Harry’s inheritance and Meghan’s former earnings as an actress are certainly helpful as they map out their own plans away from the Royal Family, it’s the couple’s future projects (and their earning potential) that have become the focus.

Robert Watts, who is responsible for compiling the annual Sunday Times Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest residents in the UK, told Hello! he believes the Duke and Duchess will land a spot on the list in the coming years.

Meghan and Prince Harry attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in November 2019. (Getty Images)

“You can’t underestimate the international appeal of being a royal – and the appeal is even bigger in the US, Canada and the rest of the world,” Watts told the publication.

“The couple already have an eight-figure fortune, perhaps one as large as £20 million,” he went on to say. “But I think it’s possible that in ten years’ time, Prince Harry and Meghan could make it on to the Sunday Times Rich List with £500 million and £1 billion in the longer term.”

Prince Harry and Meghan in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2019. (Getty Images)

Last year’s top 20 on the Rich List had a net worth of over £6 billion, so Harry and Meghan still have quite a few years of work ahead of them if they plan to top the list.

But even so, Watts has already compared the Duke and Duchess’ commercial appeal to that of Victoria and David Beckham, who appeared on the 2019 list with £355 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan, October 2018. (Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan have been keeping the public up-to-date with their plans on their website, where it was most recently revealed that they will not use the term ‘Royal’ or ‘Sussex Royal’ in any capacity once the transition takes full effect on March 31st.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan were said to have earned money from a speaking engagement at the JP Morgan Alternative Investment Summit.

The couple have also announced their intentions to continue to support the Invictus Games Foundation and The Endeavour Fund, in addition to founding a new “non-profit entity.”