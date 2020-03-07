🔥Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Mountbatten Festival of Music as couple continue final royal engagements🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Harry will complete his final engagement as the Captain General of the Royal Marines tonight as the Sussexes continue their ‘farewell tour’ of royal duties

Harry and Meghan will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London, a festival brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines

Harry is attending in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a position he will relinquish when the Sussexes step down as senior royals on March 31

This year, the performance will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos

Proceeds from Saturday’s event go to the Royal Marines Association – The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent, who support cancer victims aged under 25 and their families

Harry and Meghan have embarked on a series of events over the past few days before Megxit

Meghan made a surprise trip to the National Theatre in London on Thursday, releasing photographs of her tour via the couple’s Instagram account on Friday.

The duchess, who is patron of the theatre, was shown VR technology aimed at helping people “better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality”

On Friday, Harry officially opened the Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire, a museum charting British motor racing through the years, alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton

The couple also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening to recognise the achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel

They will complete their royal duties on Monday at the Commonwealth Service at Westminister Abbey