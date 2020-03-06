🔥Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PDAs: From their wedding kiss to hand holding, a brief history of the royal couple's affection🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Throughout their whirlwind relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t shied away from public displays of affection.

Since that loved-up engagement photocall at Kensington Palace there’s been some pretty intense hand-holding, arm linking and even back rubbing (scandalous).

The couple proved themselves as in love as ever last night at their first official appearance together after announcing they would be stepping down as senior royals.

(Getty Images)

Photos of the pair sharing an umbrella as they laughed and gazed into one another’s eyes swiftly went viral online, with some comparing the moment to a movie poster.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Once the pair made it inside Mansion House for the Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan was seen holding Prince Harry’s hand in her lap as they watched on.

(Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that the pair have made headlines over their loving glances under an umbrella. On their tour of Australia in October 2018, Meghan looking lovingly at Harry as she held an umbrella for him in the rain.

(Getty Images)

Nearly two years on from their wedding on May 19, 2018, the couple’s lives have changed with the arrival of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie, who arrived just in time to celebrate his parents’ first wedding anniversary, was introduced to the world earlier this May.

The new parents appeared just as loved up as ever during a photocall in Windsor, where they laughed and smiled at one another as Harry held their baby in his arms.

(Getty Images)

The pair’s Royal tours have also made headlines and during their Moroccan tour, took a brief moment to cuddle up while visiting a secondary school football tournament.

(Getty Images)

Harry was also caught on camera fixing Meghan’s hair for her, after her ponytail was caught underneath the collar of her blazer.

(AFP/Getty Images)

The pair also looked just as close on night’s out at Cirque du Soleil and the Natural History Museum.

Their kiss for the cameras at a polo tournament in 2018 was one of their most romantic moments yet – even if it did spark an onslaught of memes about the poor bystander.

(Getty Images)

And of course, there’s no forgetting their ultimate day of PDA: their beautiful wedding.

(Yui Mok/PA)

In contrast, Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are more restrained in front of the cameras, with a few notable exceptions. According to royal expert Myka Meier, who currently teaches etiquette classes at The Plaza Hotel, it’s because there’s more pressure on William to adhere to royal protocol as he’s second in line to the throne.

(Geoff Robinson / SplashNews.com)

With Prince Harry the rules are more relaxed. “There is no protocol that says [Harry and Meghan] cannot show affection on official engagements, and these gestures make them relatable and lovable to the public,” Meier told People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands after announcing their engagement in London, England on November 27, 2017. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s easy relationship with his wife reflects a generally more modern, open approach he’s adopting as a young royal – whether he’s speaking openly about mental health or kissing the hand of a well wisher in Brighton.

Icon/Gallery

Created with Sketch.

Meghan Markle’s best outfits