🔥Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for first joint engagement since quitting as senior royals🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Harry and Meghan have arrived for their first official joint appearance since quitting as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in central London this evening, in what will be one of their final royal engagements.

There they will celebrate the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

The evening event is the couple’s first joint official appearance since announcing their decision to step down as senior royals, which takes effect on March 31.

More follows…