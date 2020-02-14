🔥Prince Harry and Meghan 'declined' invitation to Prince Andrew's birthday, expert claims🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex don’t appear to be planning a visit to the UK any time soon.

The couple, who announced they were stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family in January, have reportedly let go 15 members of their UK staff and closed their Buckingham Palace office.

Now an expert has claimed Harry and Meghan also won’t be attending Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday celebrations later this month.

UK media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News the Queen has planned “a small family dinner” for her son.

Plans for the Duke of York’s birthday have reportedly been scaled down since he stepped back from public duties late last year following the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“A mole [told] me, ‘It’s an open secret they declined the invite but it’s not very nice for the Queen as, whatever people say and think, he is [still] her son and she wanted her close family around her,’” Sean said.

“The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party,” he added of Harry and Meghan’s absence.

Since their departure from the Royal Family was made official in late January, Harry and Meghan (and baby Archie, of course) have spent much of their time in Canada, where it was rumored they would be purchasing a home of their own.

But in recent weeks, Harry and Meghan have ventured over to the US, speaking at the JP Morgan Alternative Investment Summit in Miami.

While attending the event, which took place at 1Hotel South Beach, it was also reported that the former royals had dinner with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier this week, Harry and Megan reportedly visited Stanford University in California, where the Today Show claimed they met with professors and academics “to help them with their ongoing work to establish a new charitable organization.”