🔥Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi share a mic as they record charity single at Abbey Road in London🔥

The Duke of Sussex shared a mic with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios today.

The prince met with the rock legend on Friday, as he records a charity single for the Invictus Games.

Video showed the pair stood side-by-side, with the pair leaning in before it cuts ahead of Harry’s first note.

Bon Jovi tells him: “Pretend you’re singing in your bedroom.”

Harry returned to the UK from Canada this week as he begins a series of royal engagements , set to be his last before he steps down from royal duties on March 31.

The Duke of Sussex meets Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

The royal was relaxed around Bon Jovi, after telling delegates attending a sustainable tourism conference on Wednesday to just call him Harry.

The pair greeted each other on the steps of the world famous studio, where the Beatles recorded a string of iconic albums. He crossed the famous walkway where the Beatles were iconically photographed.

Engineer Obie O’Brien, Bon Jovi’s long-term friend and producer will talk the prince through the process of re-recording the 2019 Bon Jovi single Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

(Jeremy Selwyn)

The single is in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation which oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel founded by Harry.

Harry has been met outside by Ken Olisa, studios manager Fiona Gillott, Dominic Reid from Invictus as well as the singer.

Before his arrival Bon Jovi Nice spoke of his his respect for the royal family, but said no one knows what it’s like to live in Harry’s shoes.

One of Harry and Meghan’s final joint engagements will see the couple celebrate the achievements of wounded soldiers.

The pair were all smiles as they chatted in the studio (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on March 5 to honour sick and injured military who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.

The Endeavour Fund event will be the first of a series of royal engagements that are likely to be among the couple’s last major engagements in the country as working royals.

Four awards will be given out on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and the new Community Impact Award.

The Endeavour Fund is a body set up by the Royal Foundation to finance inspiring sporting and adventure projects aiding the recovery of veterans.

The day after the awards ceremony, Harry will join Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a museum about British motor racing.

Harry and Meghan will then attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7. Last year Harry was the guest of honour at the event.

On March 8, Meghan will mark International Women’s Day. Last year she hosted a panel with model Adwoa Aboah, singer Annie Lennox, and former Australian PM Julia Gillard.

It comes after the Canadian government announced it will cease paying for their security next month when they step back as senior members of the royal family