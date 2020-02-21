🔥Prince Charles visits flood-hit communities in South Wales devastated by Storm Dennis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Prince of Wales has visited flood victims in an area of South Wales where communities were devastated by Storm Dennis as it battered Britain last weekend.

Prince Charles met people in the town of Pontypridd, where homes and businesses have been flooded.

The royal met with first responders who have been at the frontline dealing with the severe flooding in the wake of the storm.

His visit follows his first engagement in the country which saw him test drive Aston Martin’s new luxury SUV at the car maker’s factory in St Athan, near Barry.

More to follow…

