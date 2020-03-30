🔥Prince Charles out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox
Prince Charles is now out of self isolation after contracting the coronavirus.
His spokesman said he is out of isolation after consulting his doctor.
A statement today said: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”
It is understood the heir to the throne is in good health.
He is believed to be operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply nationwide.
His self-isolation lasted 7 days in accordance with government and medical guidelines.
This page is being updated.