🔥Prince Charles out of self-isolation after coronavirus diagnosis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Charles is now out of self isolation after contracting the coronavirus.

His spokesman said he is out of isolation after consulting his doctor.

A statement today said: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

It is understood the heir to the throne is in good health.

He is believed to be operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply nationwide.

His self-isolation lasted 7 days in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

This page is being updated.