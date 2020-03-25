🔥Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for coronavirus; last saw the Queen on March 12🔥

Britain’s Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The queen last saw the Prince on March 12, before he would have been infectious with coronavirus, a royal source said.

Clarence House confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday. The 71-year-old royal was said to be displaying “mild symptoms” but is otherwise in “good health”.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement read. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested but does not currently have the virus, the statement confirmed.

The couple is now “self-isolating at home in Scotland”.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement continued. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Prince Charles is the latest high profile name to test positive for Covid-19, following Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko.