🔥Prince Andrew refuses to cooperate with feds in Jeffrey Epstein probe🔥

January 27, 2020 | 12: 17pm

Prince Andrew is refusing to cooperate with the feds in their ongoing probe into Jeffrey Epstein, a report said Monday.

Geoffrey Berman, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said his prosecutors reached out to the royal, who has been accused of having sex with at least one teen that Epstein trafficked. Epstein died behind bars in Manhattan in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, NBC reported.

Andrew — who has denied any wrongdoing — has “provided zero cooperation” to date with authorities’ probe, Berman said.