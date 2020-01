The FBI and US prosecutors have sought to interview the Duke of York over the Jeffrey Epstein case but he did not respond to requests, it was reported today.

According to remarks reportedly made by Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney in Manhattan, the duke had shown “zero” cooperation.

Mr Berman said at a press conference that the investigation into co-conspirators of Epstein was “ongoing,” according to the New York Times.

