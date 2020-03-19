🔥Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for coronavirus🔥

Posted by — March 19, 2020 in News Leave a reply
prince-albert-of-monaco-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

The latest headlines in your inbox

Prince Albert of Monaco has been infected with coronavirus. 

It was announced he had tested positive this afternoon. 

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

You May Also Like

county-jailers-cite-lack-of-protective-equipment-as-concerns-grow-about-coronavirus

🔥County jailers cite lack of protective equipment as concerns grow about coronavirus🔥

covid-19-olympics:-top-japan-minister-calls-tokyo-games-2020-the-‘cursed-olympics’

🔥COVID-19 Olympics: Top Japan minister calls Tokyo Games 2020 the ‘cursed Olympics’🔥

coronavirus-playlist:-from-‘don’t-stand-so-close-to-me’-to-“get-the-funk-out-ma-face’-to-‘everything’s-gonna-be-alright’

🔥Coronavirus playlist: From ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ to “Get the Funk Out Ma Face’ to ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’🔥

st.-louis-doctor-details-daily-struggle-to-get-covid-19-testing-for-patients,-herself

🔥St. Louis doctor details daily struggle to get COVID-19 testing for patients, herself🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *