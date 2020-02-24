primary-school-children-set-to-be-banned-from-heading-football-in-training

Primary school children set to be banned from heading football in training

News


Primary school children will no longer be able to head a football in training under new guidelines released by the English, Northern Irish and Scottish Football Associations.

More follows…

