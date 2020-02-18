🔥Primark opens its first ever pop up in Shoreditch to mark the launch of its new Wellness collection🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Primark has opened its first-ever pop-up store at Boxpark in Shoreditch.

The temporary space is opening its doors to mark the launch of the brand’s new Wellness collection, which features over 75 products across womenswear, menswear, homeware and skincare.

All the products in the Wellness collection are, according to Primark, “made using either organic cotton, recycled materials, or sustainable materials” and are part of a new initiative by the brand to be more sustainable.

This is the most recent move from Primark in recent years to redefine its sustainability practices. It launched jeans made from 100 per cent sustainable cotton in March last year.

The Primark Presents … Wellness pop-up (Primark)

The Rana Plaza tragedy, which killed more than 1,100 people when a Bangladeshi factory used by retailers including Primark collapsed in 2013, was no doubt a wake-up call for the company and its customers.

Primark was founded in Dublin in 1969 and operates more than 370 stores.

The Primark Presents … Wellness pop-up will be open at BOXPARK Shoreditch until March 8. Prices range from £2- £28. Selected parts of the Wellness collection will also be available in selected UK stores.