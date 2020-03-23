🔥Pride in London has been postponed due to coronavirus🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Pride in London has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers took the decision with “a heavy heart” but are hoping that the event, which was due to take place on June 27, will be able to go ahead with a different date.

Last year’s LGBTQ+ event was attended by more than 1.5 million people.

Co-chairs Alison Camps & Michael Salter-Church said: “It’s been a tough decision to postpone the Pride in London Parade and events, but the health and safety of our communities is our top priority. With the climate changing daily, we need to think even further ahead and make timely decisions to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities, volunteers and participants.”

They added that they have been in conversation with Westminster City Council, the Metropolitan Police Service, TfL and London Fire Brigade to “look at the possibility of another date”.

Pride usually takes over the streets of central London, with a parade of floats and a series of stages hosting performances. Last year, Billy Porter headlined the main stage.

They added: “We fully appreciate the pressures and effects that the current situation is having on all of our communities. Allyship is needed more than ever, so we ask everyone to continue to be kind, loving and generous. Our priority now will be to look closely at how we can support and bring communities together over the coming months.”