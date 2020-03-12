The latest headlines in your inbox

A rare, medieval diamond and gold brooch thought to be 600 years old has been snapped up by the Victoria & Albert Museum.

A hobby metal detectorist discovered the flower-shaped brooch, one of only seven known in the world, at a former royal and aristocratic hunting ground.

The V&A has acquired it to sit alongside Queen Victoria’s coronet and Beyonce’s Papillon ring.

The brooch, which has been described as “priceless,” is only the second acquisition the V&A has ever made through the National Treasure Act.

The flower-shaped brooch is one of only seven known in the world (PA)

The jewelled cluster brooch was cleaned with pheasant and ostrich feathers to limit damage as layers of dirt were removed from the object.

Thought to be around 600 years old, it was found near Brigstock in Northamptonshire in 2017.

But its discovery, during an organised dig on the ex-hunting ground which is now a farm, has remained under wraps until now.

Justin Owens, who was on the dig with his wife Helen, said he only had to search four inches (10cm) into the ground to uncover the treasure.

“Finding the brooch was a complete surprise – I couldn’t believe it,” said Mr Owens, who has been a hobby detectorist for around four years.

“At best I’d hope to come across a Roman or medieval hammered coin on a dig, but to find something so rare and valuable as this was a total shock.

“When I first found it, it was absolutely caked in mud. I didn’t have high hopes, thinking it might be an old bottle top or something.

“But what a discovery! Now I’ve seen it cleaned up by the V&A’s conservators, I can’t believe how exquisite it really is.

“The gold work is incredible and the jewels are stunning. It’s amazing to think who might have worn this and how it ended up buried underground, undisturbed for so many years.

“I’m excited it’s now in the V&A’s collection and on display in its jewellery gallery for everyone to enjoy. I’m looking forward to visiting myself very soon.”

The brooch goes on display in the V&A’s William and Judith Bollinger Jewellery Gallery from Thursday.

It also will feature in the final episode of BBC Two’s Secrets Of The Museum documentary series.

The V&A said it was not able to reveal the monetary value of the brooch, the only one of its kind to be found in the UK.