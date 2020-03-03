🔥Pretty Woman's Aimie Atkinson: 'Musical isn't outdated — it's just an amazing love story'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The star of Pretty Woman has hit back at criticism that it is out-dated and offensive, defending the show as “a perfect musical”.

Aimie Atkinson plays the part that made Julia Roberts famous in the 1990 Hollywood romantic comedy about an LA prostitute picked up by a ruthless businessman.

She said: “It’s an amazing love story at the end of the day and I think that’s what people love about the show and about the film.

“Having it as a musical is only progressing on from that amazing love story and giving these characters more of a voice. What people are loving is the connection between these two people so I think it’s actually a perfect musical.”

Some critics have questioned the show’s plot as a sanitised view of sex work that is not appropriate in the #MeToo era.

Atkinson’s co-star Danny Mac, who plays the part taken by Richard Gere in the film, said he was “surprised” by the idea of bringing the film to the stage because it is so “loved”.

He said: “The only fear is it’s going to be ruined and I think this celebrates everything the movie is and it flies with it and gives the movie back to people in a new way. The audiences that love the movie are coming in and we’ve been sold out since we opened. At the end of the day we’re playing to packed houses and they want to come and celebrate the story live.”

He said musicals could tackle dark subjects, pointing to Tony Award-winning Parade which was inspired by a real-life lynching of a Jewish businessman accused of rape in the Deep South.

Producer Paula Wagner said: “Right now you can make a musical about just about anything — it’s about how you do it. Everyone goes out smiling and hugging and we need that now.”

