🔥Pretty Woman The Musical 2020: How to get tickets to the West End show🔥

It’s been 30 years since Julia Roberts first slipped on her black patent boots in Pretty Woman, but now creators of the 90s rom-com have brought it to the West End – in musical form.

The show, which is based on the 1990 film, is now running at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Much like the hit film, Pretty Woman The Musical tells the story of sex worker who is hired by a wealthy businessman to be his companion for a week. The production features original songs by Jim Vallance and Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams, along with Roy Orbison’s eponymous track.

Here’s everything to know about getting tickets for the musical.

How to get tickets for Pretty Woman

When and where is Pretty Woman running?

Pretty Woman is currently booking at the Piccadilly Theatre from until January 2 2021.

What is Pretty Woman The Musical about?

The production echoes the plot of the film by the same name, which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

The story follows a Hollywood sex worker, Vivian Ward, who is hired by wealthy businessman, Edward Lewis, to be his escort for business and social functions. The pair develop a romance over the course of their week together.

Who is in the cast for Pretty Woman The Musical?

Aimie Atkinson – whose stage credits include Six and In The Heights – plays Julia Roberts’s famous role, while former Hollyoaks star Danny Mac is billionaire Edward Lewis.

Opening night of Pretty Woman in the West End – in pictures

Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell provides direction and choreography and David Rockwell is behind the set. Costumes for the show are designed by Gregg Barnes, while Kenneth Posner, Philip S. Rosenberg and John Shivers are responsible for lighting and sound. Orchestration for the production is by Will Van Dyke.

The musical adaptation of the film first opened on Broadway in 2018, starring Olivier Award-winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) and acclaimed British actress Samantha Barks (Frozen).

