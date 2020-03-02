🔥Pretty Woman review: Magnetic Aimie Atkinson brings power and depth to musical rom-com revival🔥

Going Out in London Discover

No. Tickets

Yes, it’s a musical about prostitution, but this adaptation of the 1990 Julia Roberts/Richard Gere rom-com is a triumph of exuberant zest over dodgy subject matter. It matches the charm of the film but has a subversive energy all its own.

Danny Mac imbues repressed asset-stripper Edward with just the right blend of arrogance and suavity. But it’s Aimie Atkinson who is the undoubted star, vanquishing memories of Roberts – while stylishly carrying off a version of her cinematic wardrobe – as an utterly winning, heartfelt Vivian.

For the stage version the film’s creators, JF Lawton and the late Garry Marshall, cleverly ramp up the fantasy element of the tale, while also subtly puncturing it. Accompanied by a bouncy soft-rock score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance – mostly irresistible but with a couple of bum numbers – it’s like a buoyant dream of 80s LA.

After picking her up on Hollywood Boulevard, Edward improbably hires Vivian to be his companion while he callously loots a family firm. In their ensuing rocky love story, she gets a taste of the pleasures and prejudices of classy living, while teaching him the value rather than the price of people and things.

Edward’s predatory lawyer, Kit the chirpy hooker and the shop assistants who shun Vivian in that memorable scene are comically exaggerated. Bob Harms flits adroitly through the action in various roles, including that of the paternalistic hotel manager, like Vivian’s fairy godfather. His joyful same-sex ballroom routine with Alex Charles’s amusing bellboy undercuts the straight central romance.

Jerry Mitchell’s light-touch direction and choreography, and David Rockwell’s impressionistic sets, underline the idea that this is an escapist fairytale, not remotely real. Yet the love story convinces.

Latest theatre reviews

Mac plays it straight and gives the coltish, magnetic Atkinson room to shine. One of the original stars of Six the Musical in the West End, she is infectious in her glee, intensely moving when hurt, and brings both power and depth to her big numbers. This unexpectedly delightful show could do for her what the film did for Roberts.

Until January 2, 2021

Buy tickets for Pretty Woman with GO London

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets

Piccadilly Theatre

W1D 7DY