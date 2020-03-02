🔥Pretty Woman at the Piccadilly Theatre: First look at pictures of Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac in West End musical🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The first production pictures of Pretty Woman the musical in the West End have been released.

The show, which opens tonight at the Piccadilly Theatre, stars Aimie Atkinson as Vivian and Danny Mac as her love interest Edward.

They take on the characters made famous by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the 1990 film of the same name, telling the story of a sex worker who is hired by a wealthy businessman to be his companion for a week.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman closed its Broadway run last year, which saw Samantha Barks originating the lead role.

Atkinson made her name in the original cast of hit musical Six, about Henry VIII’s wives.

She told the Standard in an interview that Mitchell had been to see Six four times. He said: “When I first saw Aimie I knew I wanted to work with her. Her star quality, attack and voice in SIX leapt off the stage.”

Former Hollyoaks actor, Mac previously starred in White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre and Olivier Award-winning On The Town at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

The musical features original songs by Jim Vallance and Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams, with a book by the film’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Roy Orbison’s ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’, which inspired the title of the film, will appear in the musical.

March’s best theatre – in pictures

Joining Mitchell on the creative team are David Rockwell with set design, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers and orchestration by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman will run until January 2021 at the Piccadilly Theatre

Buy tickets for Pretty Woman with GO London

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets