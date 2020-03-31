🔥Pressure on NHS from coronavirus 'will increase quite substantially this week'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The pressure from coronavirus will “increase quite substantially” this week, according to the head of one of London’s biggest NHS trusts.

Professor Tim Orchard, chief executive of Imperial College Healthcare, said more than 400 Covid-19 patients had been treated already, and the epidemic was having a “very significant” impact.

He insisted doctors were not making “blanket decisions” based on a patient’s age to determine which were put on ventilators. Imperial, which runs five hospitals including St Mary’s, Charing Cross and Hammersmith, yesterday had 252 “Covid-positive” patients, including 45 on ventilators.

It has discharged 154 less seriously ill patients who have recovered. None of them required a ventilator.

Twenty patients with Covid-19 at Imperial have died.

Professor Orchard told the Standard: “The Covid activity is very significant… We are expecting that this week it is likely that the pressure on the system will increase quite substantially.”

Professor Orchard and Imperial’s medical director Professor Julian Redhead insisted that decisions on which patients were placed on a ventilator “had not fundamentally changed” due to coronavirus. Of the trust’s “normal” provision of 68 ventilated beds, 64 were in use yesterday. A further 75 are on standby. The total number can be trebled to 441 in a fortnight if required.

Across the NHS, about 1,000 patients a day with Covid-19 are being admitted to hospital, chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said yesterday. A total of 468 patients have died in London NHS hospitals from coronavirus.

It came as a study by Professor Neil Ferguson’s group at Imperial College London said there were lessons for the NHS from what happened with coronavirus patients in China.

It found that hospitalisation was much more likely for people aged over 50, rising to almost one in five people over 80. There was also a “sharp increase” in death rates, to 7.8 per cent, for those over 80. It estimated the overall death rate to be 0.66 per cent when unconfirmed cases were included.

At Imperial, a group of senior doctors is available 24/7 to advise individual consultants on whether to put a patient on a ventilator.

Professor Orchard said: “It’s important specifically to note that doctors are absolutely not making blanket decisions based either on age or on the availability of ventilators. We are expecting our doctors to make their decisions in exactly the same way as they would normally, absolutely in the best interests of the individual patient.

“If you have very significant lung damage, we will know the patients are likely to need to be on a ventilator for an extended period of time, and that fact needs to shape to a certain extent the discussions the clinicians have with patients and their families about who is likely to benefit and who isn’t.”

This meant that some patients were likely to remain on wards rather than being transferred to critical care, he said, but many of them would recover and be discharged.

He added: “It is quite an important distinction to make: that because you are not going to go to ITU does not mean you are on a palliative care pathway.”