Pressure builds on troubled T.E.H. Realty, but its representatives still aren’t showing up in court

1 of 4

Trash is overflowing at one of the apartment buildings at Pinnacle Ridge Apartments on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The gates to the parking areas are locked and all the apartment dumpsters are in the locked areas. Pinnacle Ridge is a T.E.H. property in Glasgow Village. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Trash is piled up next to one of the apartment buildings at Pinnacle Ridge Apartments on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The gates to the parking areas are locked and all the apartment dumpsters are in the locked areas. Pinnacle Ridge is a T.E.H. Realty property in Glasgow Village. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

A gutter hangs down from the roof and a tree limb rests against one of the apartment buildings at Pinnacle Ridge Apartments on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Pinnacle Ridge is a T.E.H. property in Glasgow Village. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

The sign for Crown Manor Apartments in unincorporated north St. Louis County is falling apart on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. In the background is one of the buildings that had been condemned because of water leaking into the apartments from the roof. Crown Manor is a T.E.H. Realty property. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

BRIDGETON — There’s been so much attention on the deplorable living conditions at T.E.H. Realty apartment complexes that the firm’s name has become synonymous with slumlord. Or worse.T.E.H. is the “scummiest of scum,” U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said Friday in a telephone interview.Hawley said he was “furious” in late November when he visited Bridgeport Crossing, a 300-unit apartment complex in this north St. Louis County community where tenants were forced to endure serious maintenance problems, including broken heaters.The visit motivated him to publicly request federal investigations into T.E.H. Realty and its many affiliates, which also own property in Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Indianapolis.The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Attorney’s office heard his call for action, but Bridgeton officials would like to know what became of it. Three months later, they still can’t get anybody from T.E.H. Realty to show up in municipal court.Bridgeton court clerks said there were more than 50 T.E.H. Realty cases on the docket Thursday, mainly regarding lack of heat and other alleged minimum living standard violations at Bridgeport Crossing. The firm hadn’t appeared at two previous dockets in recent months. This time, the court sent a summons, saying that an arrest warrant would be issued if the company’s representatives didn’t respond.But Jack Duepner, Bridgeton’s prosecuting attorney, knows that’s a stretch.“We can’t ask the court to issue a warrant for a corporation,” he said.No names of people are mentioned in court records, mainly just S.M.-T.E.H. Realty No. 4 LLC. Each T.E.H. apartment complex has a different number.In court Thursday, Bridgeton Police Chief Donald Hood sat in the back row, hoping to meet with any T.E.H. representatives so they could come up with a plan to address the code violations.“They know what they are doing,” Hood said, once he realized nobody was coming. “In my opinion, they are just fleecing folks.” “It’s more than fleecing,” Hawley said. “It’s really called constructive eviction,” a legal term for a landlord that doesn’t provide the basic necessities of habitation.HUD officials have said they started a special inspection process to reevaluate conditions at qualifying T.E.H. units in Kansas City and St. Louis areas. They said subsidized housing vouchers at T.E.H. properties in the St. Louis region have largely been curtailed. A spokeswoman for Jeff Jensen, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, wouldn’t confirm nor deny any investigation was afoot.Hawley on Friday renewed his call for action. “Any law-enforcement official, from the local, state and federal levels, anybody who has a lever to pull here, needs to pull it to hold them accountable,” he said.For his part, Hawley said, he’s pursing legislation “in the coming weeks” that would help make landlords more visible when they provide poor living conditions.“This shows the need for a more coordinated effort across the county,” he said.‘I’m very sorry about this’T.E.H. affiliates started buying large Class C apartment complexes in the St. Louis region in late 2014 and soon amassed about a dozen. A few T.E.H. executives commuted from Israel, where the company started, each week to monitor things and pursue new investments. Even though there seemed to be many problems to address with the properties T.E.H. affiliates already had — such as mold, broken sewer lines, heaters and air conditioners, and falling ceilings and occupancy rates — the firm kept buying more properties. While apparently reinvesting few resources back into the properties, T.E.H. aggressively pursued tenants for nonpayment. A real estate expert who knows the St. Louis market said Class C properties need extra management, not less. The expert said managers need to run the large complexes akin to social service agencies. Tenants often live paycheck to paycheck and need help finding community resources when, say, their car breaks down or they lose a job.Park Ridge Apartments in Ferguson is the only complex that T.E.H. has lost to foreclosure so far in the St. Louis market, but several others seem to be headed that way. Many properties are in receivership, such as Southwest Crossing in south St. Louis, Pinnacle Ridge in unincorporated north St. Louis County, Springwood in Bel-Ridge and River Trail in north St. Louis. While T.E.H. is still technically the owner of the properties in receivership, courts appointed new management to stabilize complexes — and secure what collateral remains for the lending institutions.Apart from those complexes, T.E.H. Realty investors had an agreement with Karya Property Management, of Houston, Texas, to oversee several complexes after T.E.H. couldn’t make payroll a few months ago. Karya took on Northwinds in Ferguson, Bridgeport Crossing in Bridgeton, and Wyndom Chase, The Woodlands and Crown Manor, all in unincorporated north St. Louis County.In an email to apartment complex management this week, Denise Swann, regional property director for Karya, said Karya had had enough. “Team, as you know, we have been attempting to purchase your properties outright in an attempt to improve the conditions,” Swann wrote. “However, T.E.H. has not been cooperative and we are still in a place where we don’t own them or have any resolution. We have been carrying the properties for several months while T.E.H. refuses to uphold their responsibilities. What that means for you is that we no longer have funds to pay outstanding bills.… I’m very sorry about this and I wish we could do more. My suggestion is that you reach out to any contact you have at T.E.H and advise them of the immediacy of the situation.”T.E.H. Realty founders Eliram Rabin and Gilead Israeli couldn’t be reached for comment. A recent Cass County case mentions a $2 million judgment against Rabin, Israeli and T.E.H. affiliates that was rendered by the District Court of Tel Aviv-Jaffa Israel. The amount owed in the judgment, growing at 20% interest, dates to 2018. Michael Fein, a T.E.H. investor and manager, who isn’t named in the judgment, said by telephone this week that a new company will manage the apartment complexes that Karya ran, but he wouldn’t name it. He said he’s been mourning the death of his father-in-law and couldn’t speak at length with the Post-Dispatch. Asked for an update on the T.E.H. footprint in the St. Louis region, he said, each property has a different situation that couldn’t be quickly explained. He said he wanted to try to get money back from the properties that have gone into decline and lost occupancy.“I didn’t put in money just to lose money,” he said. “I want to invest more in St. Louis, but the way these investments worked out, probably not.”Fountainhead Simmons Bank was the latest to petition courts to appoint emergency receivers, this time at The Woodlands, near Dellwood, and Blue Fountain, in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis. “Your Place to Call Home,” reads an old sign in the littered yard at Blue Fountain. A notice on the leasing office door said a tenant meeting was to be held Dec. 1, 2019 by new management of the complex.“We understand that the last several months have been a difficult time within the community,” read the first line of the note, which wasn’t signed by name, just by management.

Charles Mack, 69, said the Blue Fountain Apartments in north St. Louis have been abandoned by management, other than when rent is due. Photo b…

Charles Mack, 69, a Blue Fountain resident, said the meeting took place but nothing after that. “The people don’t even come and pick up the trash or nothing,” he said. “That tells you something. Right now this is a mess, and, the empty apartments, a lot of homeless people go in them.”The only time he hears from management, he said, “is when it’s time to give them money.”He said he pays $375 a month.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

T.E.H. Realty acquired a dozen big apartment complexes here since 2014. Those apartments are an important provider of affordable housing in th…