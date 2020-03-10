Presidential primary voting underway in Missouri and five other states, with Sanders battling Biden for Democratic support

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, talks before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cori Bush sparks up the a crowd before Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. takes the stage at a Sanders campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Bush is a nurse, single mother, ordained pastor and community activist running for US Congress in Missouri’s 1st District. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Cori Bush sparks up the a crowd before Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. takes the stage at a Sanders campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Bush is a nurse, single mother, ordained pastor and community activist running for US Congress in Missouri’s 1st District. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. walks on the stage after being introduced by Cori Bush, right, at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Bush is a nurse, single mother, ordained pastor and community activist running for US Congress in Missouri’s 1st District. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Supporter Clare Dudoit frowns as she finds out she won’t be allowed to bring the sign she made for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. inside the rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Missouri State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis waves to the crowd before speaking at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Thousands of supporters attended a rally for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. acknowledges the crowd who was brought to their feet at the end of his speech during a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I just had to come here to see Uncle Joe,” said Bart Southerd of Mount. Vernon, Illinois, who attended a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Local firefighters show their support for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a rally at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, left, cheers alongside a group of local firefighters as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stumps at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I am “Riden With Biden,” said Sabrina Tyuse of St. Louis, who attends a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. “I think he can bring us back together and undo some of the damage President Trump has done,” she said. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Supporters Kay Tice of O’Fallon, Mo., left, and Diane Klein of University City, right, stump for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a rally at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

“I wanted to come here dressed like Joe Biden,” said supporter Isaac Gilyard of St. Louis, who attended a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Kiener Plaza on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Jill Biden, wife of the Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden, arrives onstage to speak at an event on Monday, March 9, 2020 to campaign at the Cheshire Inn in Clayton for her husband before Tuesday’s Missouri primary. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters go to the polls Tuesday in the state’s presidential primary following election eve appearances here by one of the two major Democratic contenders and the wife of the other.Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will see nothing on the ballot but the presidential race. Local-level races and propositions across Missouri will be decided at a separate election April 7.Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont revved up supporters at a packed Stifel Theatre downtown on Monday morning, imploring them to “reinvigorate democracy” by activating people who have given up on it.“What our job is is to bring people into the political process so that we can create a government that works for working families, not just the 1%,” Sanders said.Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, spoke at an event Monday night at the Cheshire hotel just southwest of Forest Park. Earlier Monday, she made campaign stops in Kansas City and Columbia, Missouri.“With Joe at the top of the ticket, Democrats in the most liberal cities and the most conservative ones will be able to run with him, not run away from him,” Biden said in an implicit jab at Sanders.Biden himself held rallies Saturday here and in Kansas City.Sanders and Biden, the last two remaining major aspirants for their party’s nomination, are vying for Missouri’s 68 pledged national convention delegates.Forty-four will be awarded based on vote totals in each U.S. House district, while 24 will be apportioned based on the statewide tally.As of Monday afternoon, Biden had 664 delegates and Sanders 573, according to an Associated Press delegate tracker.Also listed on the Missouri Democratic ballot will be 20 others, mostly candidates who ended their campaigns too late to be removed. They include former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who dropped out just last week.Besides Missouri, five other states hold primaries on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington state.Sanders spoke for about 40 minutes here Monday. He jabbed Biden for voting for the war in Iraq and for supporting “disastrous” trade agreements and “Wall Street bailouts.”Sanders also ran down some of his other campaign planks such as raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, ensuring access to health care and equal pay for equal work and rebuilding the country’s “crumbling infrastructure.”Biden, at his rally at Kiener Plaza downtown on Saturday, didn’t repeat any of his previous criticisms of Sanders, as he adjusted to his return to front-runner status after a string of primary victories over the last week and a half.He said he’s running on “a positive progressive vision for the future” such as giving all people the option of buying a public health insurance option like Medicare.Instead, Biden spent much of his St. Louis speech blasting Republican President Donald Trump.The Democratic presidential ballot in Missouri also lists Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who remains in the race but hasn’t been a factor in the Show-Me State and has picked up only two delegates nationally.Also on the ballot will be a few long shots such as St. Louis’ Bill Haas, who has run numerous times for various offices.On the Republican side, Trump is expected to easily prevail in the race for 54 Missouri delegates over four opponents. Voters also can choose primary ballots for the Constitution, Green and Libertarian parties.Ken Warren, a professor of political science at St. Louis University, doesn’t believe the recent narrowing of the Democratic field to essentially Sanders and Biden will hurt enthusiasm and turnout.“The people with not as much backing are the ones who are out,” Warren said. “They never really caught fire; that’s why they dropped out.”Moreover, he said, there’s less confusion with just “two very visible and well-known candidates” to choose from now.The Associated Press reported that a statewide turnout of 40% of registered voters is projected, based on advance estimates submitted to Missouri officials by county election agencies across the state.In both St. Louis and St. Louis County, the projections are 40% to 45%.“It’s consistent with what we did four years ago,” said Gary Stoff, GOP elections director in St. Louis. He said the city had a 43% turnout for the 2016 presidential primary.Officials in St. Charles and Jefferson counties foresee turnouts a bit lower, of around 30%. However, St. Charles County elections director Kurt Bahr said in a text message that “we prepared for twice that.”Outside Monday’s Sanders rally, Mike McKeown, 33, of Kirkwood said he was impressed by Sanders’ Medicare for All plan aimed at covering every American.“We have a huge problem with uninsured and underinsured people,” McKeown, a web designer, said. “That’s not right in the richest country in the world.”Bree Bowen, 47, of St. Louis attended Jill Biden’s speech. She described herself as a moderate Democrat who had supported Pete Buttigieg until he dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden.Bowen said Joe Biden “has a better chance of uniting our party” than Sanders.

