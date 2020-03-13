The Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale and Harlequins has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday’s final, originally scheduled to be held at AJ Bell Stadium, becomes the latest sporting event to be moved as the Covid-19 epidemic continues.

The decision was taken on Friday evening after a member of staff showed symptoms consistent with the virus. The individual has since gone into isolation.

A statement from Premiership Rugby read: “Unfortunately, Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup Final has been postponed following an individual on staff developing symptoms consistent with the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The individual is now safely in isolation.

“We’re incredibly sorry to all the people who will be disappointed, however the welfare of fans, players and staff remains our first concerned and so we must postpone the game for now.

“We will continue to consult with DCMS, Public Health England, and our clubs; and will announce rescheduling as soon we can.”