🔥Premiership and European rugby chiefs ready to follow Six Nations in going into lockdown🔥

Rugby chiefs are preparing to postpone the Premiership and European seasons for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport has already been hugely affected by covid-19, with the Six Nations, Pro 14, France’s Top 14 and Super Rugby all suspended.

Now English domestic and European seasons have finally followed suit.

Premiership Rugby clubs were meeting on Monday morning to discuss how long to postpone the season for and when the time could be made up.

There are nine of the 22 regular ­season games remaining, as well as semi-finals and the final at Twickenham, scheduled for June 20.

Best sport documentaries on Netflix, Amazon and on demand

With Saracens relegated due to salary cap breaches, it is the title and Heineken Champions Cup spots that need deciding. It is possible that the play-off element of the season could be scrapped, with the winner of the ­regular season (Exeter Chiefs lead Sale by five points) taking the title.

The Premiership Rugby Cup Final between Sale and Harlequins, which was due to take place yesterday, was cancelled late on Friday when it emerged that a member of Quins’ support staff showed flu-like symptoms. The club said there was no update on the situation this morning.

Ahead of today’s meeting, a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “The welfare of fans, players and staff is our first concern and it’s crucial to get these important decisions right.

“We are working closely with our own medical experts, DCMS and Public Health England and our clubs.

“That advice will allow us and our clubs to make a well-informed decision in the coming days.

“Yesterday’s Premiership Rugby Cup Final was postponed, so it’s sensible to wait for latest advice so we can make an informed decision for the rest of the season, in the coming days.”

Later today, the board of European Professional Club Rugby were due to meet to discuss the latter rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup. The quarter-finals of those competitions are due to take place on the first weekend of April, with the final on May 23. The end of this year’s Six Nations was ravaged by coronavirus, with four games cancelled, including two each for Ireland and Italy.

The weekends of October 24 and 31, before the autumn internationals, have been pencilled in to host these rounds, which would decide the title winners. Leaders England, France and Ireland are all in strong contention for the Championship, which has not ended incomplete since 1972, when The Troubles meant teams did not travel to Ireland.

The RFU have been following government advice and were awaiting today’s Cobra announcements before considering England’s summer tour of Japan and whether the Championship should continue. With the game on a financial knife edge and the schedule packed, the knock-on effects of COVID-19 for rugby are likely to be felt for many months yet.