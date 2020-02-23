🔥Premier League top scorers 2019/2020: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading EPL Golden Boot race🔥

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Everton to move level with the Premier League’s leading scorer Jamie Vardy.

The Arsenal striker took his tally for 2019-20 to 17 on Sunday as the Gunners recorded successive Premier League wins for the first time since August.

The 30-year-old has now matched the haul of out-of-form Vardy, who hasn’t scored since December 21 in the top-flight.

Aguero remains one goal behind and was unable to add to his tally in the 1-0 win over the Foxes, missing from the spot.

Here are the current Premier League top scorers 2019/2020…

Statistics correct as of February 15, 2020.