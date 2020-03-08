🔥Premier League top scorers 2019/2020: Mohamed Salah one behind Aubameyang and Vardy in Golden Boot race🔥

Mohamed Salah boosted his Premier League Golden Boot hopes by netting for Liverpool within their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Egyptian forward – who shared the award this past year with team-mate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – notched his 16th top-flight goal of the growing season at Anfield, moving him just one single behind Jamie Vardy and Aubameyang in the most recent standings.

Mane’s first-half winner took him to 14 for the campaign, level with the injured Marcus Rashford and narrowly adrift of Danny Ings, who was simply unable to increase his tally as Southampton were beaten at home by Newcastle.

Aubameyang likewise didn’t can get on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s make an impression on West Ham, while Vardy – who have not scored since December 21 – isn’t doing his thing until Leicester face Aston Villa on Monday night after dealing with a calf issue.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Burnley frontman Chris Wood are actually on 11 goals each after their respective efforts against Manchester City and Tottenham.

Listed below are the existing Premier League top scorers in 2019/2020…

Statistics correct by March 8, 2020.