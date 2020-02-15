🔥Premier League top scorers 2019/2020: Danny Ings closes in on Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero🔥

Only Jamie Vardy and Sergio Aguero have now scored more Premier League goals this season than Danny Ings.

The Southampton striker took his tally for 2019-20 to 15 on Saturday as the Saints battled Burnley in the swirling rain at St Mary’s.

Vardy hasn’t scored since December 21 in the top-flight, but the Leicester City striker still leads the goalscoring charts. But only just.

Aguero remains one goal behind Vardy and was unable to add to his tally in the 2-0 loss at Tottenham, which saw Ilkay Gundogan have a penalty saved.

Manchester City are next in action against West Ham on Wednesday, so will be confident of drawing level with his Leicester rival, who was unable to break the deadlock during a goalless draw with Wolves on Friday evening.

Mohamed Salah did his chances of winning the Golden Boot no harm at all with two goals in Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Southampton at Anfield and will be looking for further goals against Norwich.

Here are the current Premier League top scorers 2019/2020…

Statistics correct as of February 15, 2020.