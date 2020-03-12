The Premier League have scheduled an emergency club meeting for Friday morning following the news that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus .

The announcement comes less than an hour after the Premier League had confirmed league fixtures on the weekend commencing March 13 would “go ahead as scheduled”.

The League’s statement was released at 9.31pm on Thursday evening amid growing calls for clarification as to whether fixtures would go ahead, following the cancellation of several sporting events across the world including both LaLiga and Serie A schedules due to the coronavirus.

However, just 46 minutes later, Arsenal confirmed that Arteta had tested positive for Covid-19, forcing them to close their London Colney Training Centre.

A statement read: “In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.”

