🔥Premier League table: 2019/20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 29🔥

Liverpool began the latest round of Premier League fixtures looking to reassert their dominance after a rare difficult run that has pierced their armour of invincibility.

The Reds beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday after suffering three defeats in four matches against Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea.

An all-London affair between Arsenal and West Ham is the highlight of the 3pm GMT fixtures, with Crystal Palace also entertaining Watford as Southampton face Newcastle and Sheffield United take on Norwich.

Tottenham then hope to bounce back from their shock midweek FA Cup exit as they travel to meet Burnley at Turf Moor before attention turns to the latest instalment of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Before that, Carlo Ancelotti returns to Chelsea as Everton boss.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 29 fixtures and results

Saturday, March 7Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsLiverpool 2-1 Bournemouth12.30pmReportBT SportArsenal vs West Ham3pmLIVE

Crystal Palace vs Watford3pmLIVE Sheffield United vs Norwich3pm Southampton vs Newcastle3pm Wolves vs Brighton3pm

Burnley vs Tottenham5.30pmLIVE

Sky SportsSunday, March 8 Chelsea vs Everton2pmLIVESky SportsMan Utd vs Man City4.30pmLIVESky Sports

Gameweek 28 fixtures and results

Friday, February 28Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsNorwich 1-0 Leicester8pm Saturday, February 29 Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace12.30pmReportBT SportBournemouth 2-2 Chelsea3pm

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley3pm West Ham 3-1 Southampton3pmReport Watford 3-0 Liverpool5.30pmReport Sky SportsSunday, March 1 Everton 1-1 Man Utd2pmReport Sky SportsTottenham 2-3 Wolves2pm

