🔥Premier League table: 2019/20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 28🔥

With just 10 games left of the season, it’s about to go down to the wire with the Premier League as close as it could be heading into gameweek 28.

Down at the bottom, Norwich boosted their slim hopes of surviving relegation with a shock 1-0 win over Leicester City after Jamal Lewis’ stunning strike.

In the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Brighton host rivals Crystal Palace in the so-called ‘M23 derby’ and Chelsea travel to Bournemouth.

West Ham, currently in the bottom three, host Southampton on Saturday afternoon with Liverpool in action later that evening. 

Manchester United and Tottenham both play on Sunday as they continue their push for a Champions League qualification spot.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 28 fixtures and results

Friday, February 28Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsNorwich 1-0 Leicester8pm  Saturday, February 29   Brighton vs Crystal Palace12.30pmLIVEBT SportBournemouth vs Chelsea3pmLIVE

Newcastle vs Burnley3pm  West Ham vs Southampton3pmLIVE Watford vs Liverpool5.30pmLIVESky SportsSunday, March 1   Everton vs Man Utd2pmLIVESky SportsTottenham vs Wolves4.30pmLIVESky Sports

Gameweek 27 fixtures and results

Saturday, February 22Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsChelsea 2-1 Tottenham12.30pmReportBT Sport​Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth3pm  Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle3pm
Report

Sheffield Utd 1-1 Brighton3pm  Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa3pm

 Leicester 0-1 Man City5.30pmReportSky SportsSunday, February 23   Man Utd 3-0 Watford2pmReport Wolves 3-0 Norwich2pm  Arsenal 3-2 Everton4.30pmReportSky SportsMonday, February 24 

 Liverpool 3-2 West Ham8pmReportSky Sports

