🔥Premier League table: 2019/20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 28🔥

Focus turns to the fight for Champions League qualification as gameweek 28 draws to a close in the Premier League.

On Saturday, it was a day for the relegation-threatened to prosper after Norwich led the way with victory over Leicester City on Friday night.

Watford pulled off the unthinkable and defeated the seemingly ‘unbeatable’ Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road , while West Ham triumphed over Southampton and Bournemouth took a point off Chelsea .

That draw for Frank Lampard’s side offers Manchester United the chance to move within a point of fourth place should they win away to Everton today.

Elsewhere, Tottenham can themselves move within two points of Chelsea if they beat Wolves , who themselves can move has high as fifth if results go their way.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 28 fixtures and results

Friday, February 28Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsNorwich 1-0 Leicester8pm Saturday, February 29 Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace12.30pmReportBT SportBournemouth 2-2 Chelsea3pm

Report

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley3pm West Ham 3-1 Southampton3pmReport Watford 3-0 Liverpool5.30pmReport Sky SportsSunday, March 1 Everton vs Man Utd2pmLIVE Sky SportsTottenham vs Wolves4.30pm

LIVE

Sky Sports

Gameweek 27 fixtures and results

Saturday, February 22Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsChelsea 2-1 Tottenham12.30pmReportBT Sport​Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth3pm Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle3pm

Report

Sheffield Utd 1-1 Brighton3pm Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa3pm

Leicester 0-1 Man City5.30pmReportSky SportsSunday, February 23 Man Utd 3-0 Watford2pmReport Wolves 3-0 Norwich2pm Arsenal 3-2 Everton4.30pmReportSky SportsMonday, February 24

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham8pmReportSky Sports

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.