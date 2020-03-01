premier-league-table:-2019/20-epl-standings-today-–-fixtures,-results-and-live-scores-on-gameweek-28

🔥Premier League table: 2019/20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 28🔥

Focus turns to the fight for Champions League qualification as gameweek 28 draws to a close in the Premier League. 

On Saturday, it was a day for the relegation-threatened to prosper after Norwich led the way with victory over Leicester City on Friday night.

Watford pulled off the unthinkable and defeated the seemingly ‘unbeatable’ Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road , while West Ham triumphed over Southampton  and Bournemouth took a point off Chelsea .

That draw for Frank Lampard’s side offers Manchester United the chance to move within a point of fourth place should they win away to Everton  today.

Elsewhere, Tottenham can themselves move within two points of Chelsea if they beat Wolves , who themselves can move has high as fifth if results go their way.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 28 fixtures and results

Friday, February 28Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsNorwich 1-0 Leicester8pm  Saturday, February 29   Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace12.30pmReportBT SportBournemouth 2-2 Chelsea3pm
Report

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley3pm  West Ham 3-1 Southampton3pmReport Watford 3-0 Liverpool5.30pmReport Sky SportsSunday, March 1   Everton vs Man Utd2pmLIVE Sky SportsTottenham vs Wolves4.30pm
LIVE
Sky Sports

Gameweek 27 fixtures and results

Saturday, February 22Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsChelsea 2-1 Tottenham12.30pmReportBT Sport​Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth3pm  Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle3pm
Report

Sheffield Utd 1-1 Brighton3pm  Southampton 2-0 Aston Villa3pm

 Leicester 0-1 Man City5.30pmReportSky SportsSunday, February 23   Man Utd 3-0 Watford2pmReport Wolves 3-0 Norwich2pm  Arsenal 3-2 Everton4.30pmReportSky SportsMonday, February 24 

 Liverpool 3-2 West Ham8pmReportSky Sports

