🔥Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 26🔥

Gameweek 26 of the Premier League continues on Friday night as 14 clubs prepare for a return to action after a brief winter break.

Wolves host Leicester after a fortnight away from competitive match action, with both clubs fixed on winning a spot in European competition next term.

Leicester are well-placed to seal a Champions League spot for the first time since their run to the quarter-finals in 2016-17, while Wolves sit just six points outside the top four.

Elsewhere, Southampton host Burnley in the lunchtime kick-off before runaway leaders Liverpool visit Norwich as they cruise towards a first league title in 30 years.

Aston Villa and Tottenham kick-start Sunday’s action before Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal, while Odion Ighalo will be in the travelling squad when Manchester United face Chelsea on Monday night.

In the final fixture of the gameweek, Manchester City host West Ham in Wednesday’s rearranged fixture after the initial game, first scheduled for last Sunday, was postponed due to adverse weather caused by Storm Ciara.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 26 fixtures and results

Saturday, February 8Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsEverton 3-1 Crystal Palace12:30pmReportBT SportBrighton 1-1 Watford5.30pm BT SportSunday, February 9

Sheff Utd 2-1 Bournemouth2pm BT SportFriday, February 14

Wolves vs Leicester8pm BT SportSaturday, February 15

Southampton vs Burnley12.30pm

BT SportNorwich vs Liverpool 5.30pmLIVE

Sky SportsSunday, February 16

Aston Villa vs Tottenham2pmLIVESky SportsArsenal vs Newcastle4.30pmLIVESky SportsMonday, February 17 Chelsea vs Man Utd8pmLIVESky SportsWednesday, February 19 Man City vs West Ham7.30pm

Sky Sports

Gameweek 25 results

Saturday, February 1, 2020Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsLeicester 2-2 Chelsea12:30pmReportBT Sport 1Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa3pm Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheff Utd3pm

Report

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton3pmReport Newcastle 0-0 Norwich3pm

Watford 2-3 Everton3pm

West Ham 3-3 Brighton3pmReport Man Utd 0-0 Wolves5:30pm

Report

Sky SportsSunday, February 2, 2020

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal2pm

Report

Sky SportsTottenham 2-0 Man City4:30pm

Report

Sky Sports

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.