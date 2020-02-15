🔥Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today – fixtures, results and live scores on gameweek 26🔥

Gameweek 26 of the Premier League returned on Friday night with 14 clubs back in action after a brief winter break.

But there have been some significant changes!

There stands to be a new prize on offer after Uefa’s two-season European ban was sanctioned to Manchester City , with fifth place now awarding a Champions League spot (should Man City finish inside the top four.

Sixth, seventh and possibly eighth place (if City win next month’s Carabao Cup final) will see sides qualify for the Europa League.

Two sides that could benefit are Wolves and Leicester, who returned after a fortnight away from competitive match action, but played out a 0-0 draw on Friday night.

On Saturday, Southampton lost 2-1 at home to Burnley in the lunchtime kick-off before runaway leaders Liverpool visit Norwich as they cruise towards a first league title in 30 years.

Aston Villa and Tottenham kick-start Sunday’s action before Newcastle’s trip to Arsenal, while Odion Ighalo will be in the travelling squad when Manchester United face Chelsea on Monday night.

In the final fixture of the gameweek, Manchester City host West Ham in Wednesday’s rearranged fixture after the initial game, first scheduled for last Sunday, was postponed due to adverse weather caused by Storm Ciara.

Premier League table: 2019-20 EPL standings today​

Gameweek 26 fixtures and results

Friday, February 14Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsWolves 0-0 Leicester8pm Sky SportsSaturday, February 15 Southampton 1-2 Burnley12.30pm

BT Sport​

Norwich vs Liverpool​5.30pmLIVESky SportsSunday, February 16

Aston Villa vs Tottenham2pmLIVESky SportsArsenal vs Newcastle4.30pmLIVESky SportsMonday, February 17 Chelsea vs Man Utd8pmLIVESky SportsWednesday, February 19 Man City vs West Ham7.30pm

Sky Sports

Gameweek 25 results

Saturday, February 1, 2020Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsLeicester 2-2 Chelsea12:30pmReportBT Sport 1Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa3pm Crystal Palace 0-1 Sheff Utd3pm

Report

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton3pmReport Newcastle 0-0 Norwich3pm

Watford 2-3 Everton3pm

West Ham 3-3 Brighton3pmReport Man Utd 0-0 Wolves5:30pm

Report

Sky SportsSunday, February 2, 2020

Burnley 0-0 Arsenal2pm

Report

Sky SportsTottenham 2-0 Man City4:30pm

Report

Sky Sports

