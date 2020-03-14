The Premier League season has been postponed until April 4 at the earliest following the coronarvirus pandemic.

Liverpool are just two wins away from lifting the title, but the spread of Covid-19 led the Premier League to suspend the current campaign following an emergency meeting with clubs on Friday.

That meeting came after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, while Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was another confirmed case in the early hours of Friday morning.

The suspension of the season means that all top-fight games have been postponed until further notice, with April 4 pencilled in as a potential return date.

However, mass gatherings in the UK could be banned within days as the Government looks at beefing up its fight to slow the spread of coronavirus – and there is no telling as to when the Premier League football would return if that were the case.

With West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady calling for the season to be declared “null and void” should the rest of the fixture list be unable to be completed, Liverpool’s long wait for the title could go on.

As it stands, here is how the table looks with the season (as of March 14) due to continue in April.

