🔥Premier League star Jordon Ibe banned and fined £7,500 after crashing £130,000 Bentley into coffee shop🔥

Shame-faced Premier League star Jordon Ibe has been fined £7,500 and banned from driving after crashing his £130,000 Bentley into a coffee shop and then driving off.

The Bournemouth winger also hit a Mercedes car when he smashed into The Pantry on Plaistow Lane in Bromley, south-east London shortly before 5am on Jul 30, last year, causing thousands of pounds-worth of damage.

Ibe, 24, admitted a charge of careless driving and was found guilty of one count of failing to stop after an accident at a court hearing in February.

The former Liverpool player, who joined Bournemouth for £15m in 2016, was handed a 16-month driving disqualification and 12-month community order at a hearing at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Magistrates had previously been told the shop was so badly damaged in the 4.50am crash that the entire front had to be removed from the foundations to render it safe.

Ibe said after the hearing that he had let down his family, club, fans and manager Eddie Howe.

In the statement read by his lawyer Frank Rogers after the hearing, Ibe added: “I accept full responsibility for my actions and lack of judgement when driving.

“I apologise unreservedly to those whose property I damaged.”

He continued: “I want to also apologise to my club Bournemouth, to my manager Eddie Howe, to my teammates, my fans and particularly to my family.

“I realise I have let them all down, this is not the example I want to set for others.”