Stadiums around the country were left deserted after Premier League matches were postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League agreed on Friday to temporarily suspend all fixtures until April at the early due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both contracted the virus while players and staff at five of the 20 top-flight clubs have been been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with others affected.

Brighton were the first club to call off their game against Arsenal after learning of Arteta’s diagnosis and soon after, the Premier League found themselves under pressure to suspend the league.

With no fixtures being played this weekend, it Premier League venues almost entirely empty when on a Saturday afternoon they are usually filled to the brim with thousands of spectators.

The London Stadium was due to host West Ham’s match against Wolves before the postponement Photo: Getty Images

It made for an eerie atmosphere at clubs, with some even going to the extreme of locking their gates.

Chelsea chose to look forward to the “next game” against Watford with a countdown of 29 days, although it is possible that the suspension could be extended depending on the severity of the outbreak in April.

Scroll up for our gallery of stadiums from around the Premier League.