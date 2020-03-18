🔥Premier League season must be finished even if it takes until November, says Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend🔥

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend says the Premier League must find a way for the season to finish once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

Townsend and his Palace team-mates are currently being kept away from the club’s south London training ground as a precaution, with individual fitness programmes being sent out to each player.

Uefa this week confirmed that Euro 2020 would be postponed by 12 months to allow domestic leagues the room required this summer to finish their respective campaigns once it is safe to do so, setting a June 30 target for seasons to be finished – though that may well be surpassed.

The Premier League will meet on Thursday as they begin to outline a further response to the pandemic following the initial suspension of professional football in England until April 3.

Should the season not be completed, leagues could face unprecedented legal challenges from clubs and broadcasters, while clubs would face big losses from sponsorship and lack of matchday revenue.

“I think we have to keep waiting, play it week by week and see how this virus progresses,” Townsend told Talksport. “For me the season has to finish one way or another. I know Uefa have said June 30, to be honest whether that happens or not I am not sure.

“But one way or another this season has to finish, there is too much riding on it. Whether it is in May, June or September, October, November [it has to finish].

“Everyone is in a similar situation, being selfish we [Palace] are actually having a half-decent season for once so we would like the season to finish. We are a couple of points from the European places and touch wood we are safe from relegation.

“So from a selfish point we would like to finish the season and see how well we can do and how high up the table we can finish.

“We had gone through our injury spell, had a lot of players out injured so it was unfortunate timing but I am not stupid, I know everything else is more important than winning football matches.”

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend says the current Premier League season has to be completed (AFP via Getty Images)

Before the escalation of the virus in England and within football – authorities acted after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for Covid-19 – it was expected that games would be moved behind closed doors.

While that was initially an unpopular idea among players, it is something Townsend says will have to be considered should it turn out to be the only viable option.

“When this was put forward a few weeks ago and we weren’t playing, we didn’t want this at all,” said Townsend. “Football without fans is nothing.

“We are in a situation now where there is no football, so when we restart it will either be no fans or no football at all, so if that is the two options you have to play behind closed doors.”