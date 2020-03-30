🔥Premier League season 'may conclude with World Cup-style TV mega-event'🔥

The Premier League season could be concluded in June and July amid the coronavirus pandemic using isolated “World Cup-style” camps, according to reports.

The Independent claim football chiefs continue to work towards a fair conclusion to the season, with teams still to play nine or 10 games and millions of pounds in broadcasting rights at stake.

Games played behind closed doors is considered the most viable option, though a summer “TV mega-event” for the remaining 92 games of the top-flight season is considered appealing.

Much like the now-postponed Euro 2020, multiple matches would be played each day with clubs, and all required staff, officials, broadcasters and the like isolated in hotels to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The Independent report that the government is interested in an event which would “engross the population” during a country lockdown which could extend for months with the hope that the curve will have flattened by June.

There are, though, concerns over the presence of medical personnel needed for “non-essential events” and away from hospitals.

The report adds that players remain keen to conclude the season rather than void a campaign, with the Football Association facing backlash for non-league tiers three to seven having their results expunged.