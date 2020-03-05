🔥Premier League scrap pre-match handshakes during coronavirus outbreak🔥

The traditional pre-match handshake has been scrapped by the Premier League for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the same day that the first patient in the UK died after testing positive for the virus, the number of people testing positive has jumped to 116 up from 51 two days ago.

A range of sports have had to take action to prevent the spread of the virus, with postponements hitting the Guinness Six Nations, Formula One and Serie A among others.

Now the Premier League has outlawed handshakes again of games as part of their attempts.

A statement read: “The Premier League fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further notice based on medical advice.

“Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted onto the hands and passed on via a handshake.

“Club and match officials will still perform the rest of the traditional walk-out protocol ahead of each fixture. On entering the field of play, the two teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, then players from the home team will walk past their opposition with shaking their hands.”

Earlier on Thursday, Liverpool confirmed they will not host on-pitch mascots as part of their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is one of a series adopted by the runaway Premier League leaders as sport continues to react to the developing global situation.

In addition, club employees will not travel to high-risk countries, while the attention of staff and supporters is being drawn to the increased need for good personal hygiene.