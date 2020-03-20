🔥Premier League predictor: Vote on gameweek results including Tottenham vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man City🔥

Football fans will have to be patient in waiting for the Premier League to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, with no English football anywhere until April 30 at the earliest.

Players and fans have had to get creative in letting the time elapse, with several footballers have been working hard at home while self-isolating to maintain fitness levels.

Others, meanwhile, have accepted the ‘Toilet Roll Challenge’ to give a light-hearted perspective on the Covid-19 situation in the UK.

But if the games had gone ahead, it prompts some intrigue as to how they would have panned out – and we want to hear your predictions.

Friday evening would have seen Tottenham face off against West Ham in the London derby, but that has now been ‘replaced’ with Michail Antonio and Ryan Sessegnon going head-to-head in a FIFA 20 online match.

Another enticing match-up would have seen Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Stamford Bridge in a top-four encounter.

Leaders Liverpool, who can boast a 22-point gap at the summit, would have been preparing to host Crystal Palace at Anfield after losing their 44-game unbeaten run. Could the Eagles make a further dent and keep the Reds waiting?

And in the race for the potential fifth Champions League spot, Arsenal and Manchester United had been drawn against Southampton (away) and Sheffield United (home) respectively.

While we will have to wait at least a month to find out the real-life results, why not take a look into the future and cast your prediction in our dedicated poll.

Make your predictions in the poll above, and here is how the Premier League table looked before…

Gameweek 29 fixtures and results

Saturday, March 7Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsLiverpool 2-1 Bournemouth12.30pmReportBT SportArsenal 1-0 West Ham3pm

Report

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford3pmReport Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich3pm Southampton 0-1 Newcastle3pm Wolves 0-0 Brighton3pm

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham5.30pm

Report

Sky SportsSunday, March 8 Chelsea 4-0 Everton2pmReportSky SportsMan Utd 2-0 Man City4.30pmReportSky Sports

