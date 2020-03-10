🔥Premier League players and coaches adapt to handshake ban to limit coronavirus risk🔥

Premier League footballers and coaching staff found themselves in new territory after seeing the traditional pre-match handshake disappear from the top flight due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premier League announced in March they would be temporarily removing the procedural greeting from football matches, following the outbreak across Europe and the Far East.

In the latest figures released by Public Health England, it said that 319 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in the UK.

The absence of the ceremonial tradition was evident as the teams walked out across the nine league fixtures, with some players preferring not to make contact at all.

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka was seen patting West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna on the back when the two teams met on Saturday afternoon, suggesting players would choose to find a way around simply shaking hands.

But Norwich manager Daniel Farke revealed his intention to continue his pre-match tradition with Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on Saturday despite the Premier League’s advice.

The Premier League have insisted they cannot control each player or staff member’s actions and will not hand out punishments for those who refuse to adhere to their guidelines.

However, it remains to be seen whether clubs and players will following the steps to avoid handshakes during games in the near future.