🔥Premier League launches Hall of Fame with first two inductees to be announced in March🔥

An official Premier League Hall of Fame is set to be launched next month to celebrate the best players to have featured in the English top-flight since 1992.

The Premier League confirmed on Thursday that the first two inductees – who will receive a personalised medallion – and an additional shortlist of candidates will be announced on March 19.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, players must already have retired, while an individual’s achievements outside of the Premier League will not be taken into consideration.

“Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world-class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

“A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best.

“It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers.”

The Hall of Fame concept is commonplace in multiple fields in America, including most notably across major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.