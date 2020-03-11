🔥Premier League have no plans to call off more matches due to coronavirus after Man City vs Arsenal postponement🔥

The Premier League have no plans to postpone any matches this weekend after Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City was called off because of the ­coronavirus.

A decision was taken in the early hours of this morning to postpone tonight’s fixture at the Etihad after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal played Olympiacos in the Europa League on February 27 and Marinakis came into contact with some of their players, sparking fears they may have been infected.

The pace of disruption caused by the coronavirus has accelerated across the sporting world and football has been thrown into panic.

On Wednesday, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) said they have held talks with Fifpro, the world players’ union, and Uefa regarding players’ welfare during the outbreak.

In other developments:

Arsenal have confirmed some players have been put into quarantine.

West Ham players could also be at risk after they played Arsenal on ­Saturday.

Olympiacos confirmed on Wednesday morning that all their players have tested ­negative for Covid-19.

Wolves play Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday after UEFA rejected their request for the last-16 first-leg match to be postponed.

Millwall chief executive Steve ­Kavanagh and senior Lions officials have gone into self-isolation after ­coming into contact with Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest.

Brighton say their home game against Arsenal on Saturday “remains scheduled to go ahead as planned”.

Chelsea’s Champions League match with Bayern Munich next week will be played behind closed doors.

The Europa League ties between LASK Linz and Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers ­tomorrow will take place without fans.

England’s Euro 2020 warm-up against Italy remains on but could yet be postponed before the end of this week.

Spanish side Getafe are reportedly refusing to travel to Italy to face Inter Milan in their Europa League match on Thursday, while Roma will not travel to Spain for their fixture against Sevilla after the plane carrying them from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain.

Hannover defender Timo Hubers became the first professional footballer in Germany to test positive for the virus.

The Premier League confirmed today that the match at the Etihad had been postponed as a precaution.

In a statement, they said: “Following medical advice, Manchester City and Arsenal consider it is necessary to ­postpone their fixture this evening to give time to fully assess the situation.

“Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League agree the short notice of Mr Marinakis’s infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

“All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League ­currently have no plans to postpone any other matches.”

After Marinakis confirmed he had tested positive on Tuesday, Arsenal players and staff who had come into contact with the 52-year-old went into self-isolation.

The number in self-isolation is understood to be low and no one at the club has shown any symptoms of the coronavirus.

The squad have been given the day off on Wednesday but those not in self-isolation — including head coach Mikel Arteta — will train on Thursday before the squad reconvenes on Friday, by which time those who came into contact with Marinakis will be outside the recommended 14-day self-isolation period.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no plans for further Premier League matches, or Football League matches, to be postponed despite widespread action in other European leagues.

Brighton said in a statement: “The risk is considered extremely low and Saturday’s match remains scheduled to go ahead with the self-isolation period for those players ending tomorrow. We continue to follow government and medical advice with regard to the coronavirus.”

That situation could change if an Arsenal player or member of staff tests positive for Covid-19, while it was revealed on Wednesday morning that none of the Olympiacos squad or staff have been infected.

A statement from the Greek club read: “Olympiacos FC informs that after the required medical exams to which all the members of the football staff (players, coaching, medical and technical staff of the team), as well as all the board members and staff, were submitted, all the tests came out negative for the COVID-19 virus.”

Olympiacos are due play Wolves in the first-leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in Athens on Thursday night. Wolves were due to fly to Greece on Wednesday after Uefa rejected their formal request to postpone the match. The match will, however, be played behind closed doors.

Tottenham are relaxed about any threat to their players after Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson shook hands with Marinakis before then working as a pundit for Sky Sports at his side’s 1-1 draw with Burnley last Saturday.

But Millwall have confirmed chief executive Steve Kavanagh and senior Lions officials have gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with Marinakis at their 3-0 win at the City Ground last Friday.

No Millwall directors have displayed any symptoms but they club are following government advice.

Marinakis is believed to have met the Forest squad in the dressing room before the match, but the club have now confirmed that all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and that all results have come back negative.

As per Government advice, ­Millwall players will continue to train as normal as they did not come into direct contact with Marinakis last ­­Friday.

“Millwall can confirm that senior club representatives who came into contact with Mr Marinakis last Friday have all begun a period of self isolation, as per government advice,” said the south London club in a statement.

“This is purely a precautionary measure and no individual has displayed any symptoms. The club will continue to follow all necessary guidance from the appropriate bodies.”