🔥Premier League football could be played every day in a bid to finish the season, says Southampton chief executive🔥

Premier League football could once again grace the nation’s television screens before the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, claims Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens.

Despite English football being suspended until April 30 at the earliest, Semmens maintains Premier League clubs are hopeful of concluding the season by the end of June.

Semmens also states football could be played every day in a bid to do so, indicating there could be legal challenges otherwise, particularly with players’ contracts.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Semmens said: “We have to do what is right and safe for the general public.

“When everybody is safe and we’re not using up NHS and police resources, the government would like us to get back to playing because we are entertainment and a sign that the country is coming back to normal.

(Getty Images)

“If people are home for another month and Premier League football is on the TV every day that can only be a good thing. Not because we are more essential than the NHS but because we can give people entertainment and show that we’re fighting back.

“We hope to get the league done by the end of June. As soon as you go past that date, there are legal challenges.

“If we ended up playing until 15 July and you had to extend a player’s contract by two weeks, convincing a player to play two more weeks of football and get paid nicely to do it – I don’t believe that will be a substantial challenge.

“The challenge is making sure we don’t have a knock-on effect to other seasons and make football compromised for years to come.”