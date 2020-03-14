The coronavirus pandemic has led to sporting events across the world being postponed or cancelled altogether, with football in the UK no different.
Premier League and EFL fixtures have been postponed until April 3 at the earliest, though there is no suggestion that football seasons will resume any time soon as the world grapples with the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Liverpool are just two games away from being confirmed as Premier League champions, but their title charge has been thrown into flux by recent developments.
The suspension of the season also leaves relegation and European qualification up in the air for the time being, while West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League campaign to be declared “null and void” if the fixture list cannot be completed.
With the season at a standstill currently, here is every Premier League fixture which has been postponed so far, and every game which is still scheduled to take place.
Saturday 14 March
Watford P-P Leicester
Bournemouth P-P Palace
Brighton P-P Arsenal
Man City P-P Burnley
Newcastle P-P Sheffield United
Norwich vs Southampton
Aston Villa P-P Chelsea
Sunday 15 March
West Ham P-P Wolves
Tottenham P-P Man United
Monday 16 March
Everton P-P Liverpool
Friday 20 March
Tottenham P-P West Ham
Saturday 21 March
Burnley P-P Watford
Liverpool P-P Crystal Palace
Sunday 22 March
Wolves P-P Bournemouth
Saturday 4 April
12: 30pm | Aston Villa vs Wolves
3pm | Arsenal vs Norwich
3pm | Bournemouth vs Newcastle
3pm | Brighton vs Manchester United
3pm | Crystal Palace vs Burnley
3pm | Watford vs Southampton
5: 30pm | Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Sunday 5 April
2pm | West Ham vs Chelsea
4: 30pm | Man City vs Liverpool
Monday 6 April
8pm | Everton vs Leicester
Friday 10 April
8pm | Newcastle vs West Ham
Saturday 11 April
12: 30pm | Man United vs Bournemouth
3pm | Burnley vs Sheffield United
3pm | Leicester vs Crystal Palace
3pm | Norwich vs Brighton
3pm | Southampton vs Man City
5: 30pm | Tottenham vs Everton
Sunday 12 April
2pm | Chelsea vs Watford
4: 30pm | Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Monday 13 April
8pm | Wolves vs Arsenal
Saturday 18 April
12: 30pm | Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
3pm | Bournemouth vs Tottenham
3pm | Everton vs Southampton
3pm | Watford vs Norwich
3pm | West Ham vs Burnley
5: 30pm | Arsenal vs Leicester
Sunday 19 April
2pm | Sheffield United vs Wolves
4: 30pm | Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Monday 20 April
8pm | Brighton vs Liverpool
Saturday 25 April
12: 30pm | Liverpool vs Burnley
3pm | Bournemouth vs Leicester
3pm | Manchester United vs Southampton
3pm | Norwich vs West Ham
3pm | Watford vs Newcastle
3pm | Wolves vs Everton
5: 30pm | Brighton vs Manchester City
Sunday 26 April
2pm | Sheffield United vs Chelsea
4: 30pm | Tottenham vs Arsenal
Monday 27 April
8pm | Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Saturday 2 May
3pm | Arsenal vs Liverpool
3pm | Burnley vs Wolves
3pm | Chelsea vs Norwich
3pm | Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
3pm | Everton vs Aston Villa
3pm | Leicester City vs Sheffield United
3pm | Man City vs Bournemouth
3pm | Newcastle vs Tottenham
3pm | Southampton vs Brighton
3pm | West Ham vs Watford
Saturday 9 May
3pm | Aston Villa vs Arsenal
3pm | Bournemouth vs Southampton
3pm | Brighton vs Newcastle
3pm | Liverpool vs Chelsea
3pm | Manchester United vs West Ham
3pm | Norwich vs Burnley
3pm | Sheffield United vs Everton
3pm | Tottenham vs Leicester City
3pm | Watford vs Man City
3pm | Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Saturday 17 May
3pm | Arsenal vs Watford
3pm | Burnley vs Brighton
3pm | Chelsea vs Wolves
3pm | Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
3pm | Everton vs Bournemouth
3pm | Leicester City vs Manchester United
3pm | Man City vs Norwich City
3pm | Newcastle United vs Liverpool
3pm | Southampton vs Sheffield United
3pm | West Ham vs Aston Villa
Premier League fixtures correct as of Saturday 14 March, 2020.