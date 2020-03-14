The coronavirus pandemic has led to sporting events across the world being postponed or cancelled altogether, with football in the UK no different.

Premier League and EFL fixtures have been postponed until April 3 at the earliest, though there is no suggestion that football seasons will resume any time soon as the world grapples with the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Liverpool are just two games away from being confirmed as Premier League champions, but their title charge has been thrown into flux by recent developments.

The suspension of the season also leaves relegation and European qualification up in the air for the time being, while West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League campaign to be declared “null and void” if the fixture list cannot be completed.

With the season at a standstill currently, here is every Premier League fixture which has been postponed so far, and every game which is still scheduled to take place.

Saturday 14 March

Watford P-P Leicester

Bournemouth P-P Palace

Brighton P-P Arsenal

Man City P-P Burnley

Newcastle P-P Sheffield United

Norwich vs Southampton

Aston Villa P-P Chelsea

Sunday 15 March

West Ham P-P Wolves

Tottenham P-P Man United

Monday 16 March

Everton P-P Liverpool

Friday 20 March

Tottenham P-P West Ham

Saturday 21 March

Burnley P-P Watford

Liverpool P-P Crystal Palace

Sunday 22 March

Wolves P-P Bournemouth

Saturday 4 April

12: 30pm | Aston Villa vs Wolves

3pm | Arsenal vs Norwich

3pm | Bournemouth vs Newcastle

3pm | Brighton vs Manchester United

3pm | Crystal Palace vs Burnley

3pm | Watford vs Southampton

5: 30pm | Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Sunday 5 April

2pm | West Ham vs Chelsea

4: 30pm | Man City vs Liverpool

Monday 6 April

8pm | Everton vs Leicester

Friday 10 April

8pm | Newcastle vs West Ham

Saturday 11 April

12: 30pm | Man United vs Bournemouth

3pm | Burnley vs Sheffield United

3pm | Leicester vs Crystal Palace

3pm | Norwich vs Brighton

3pm | Southampton vs Man City

5: 30pm | Tottenham vs Everton

Sunday 12 April

2pm | Chelsea vs Watford

4: 30pm | Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Monday 13 April

8pm | Wolves vs Arsenal

Saturday 18 April

12: 30pm | Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

3pm | Bournemouth vs Tottenham

3pm | Everton vs Southampton

3pm | Watford vs Norwich

3pm | West Ham vs Burnley

5: 30pm | Arsenal vs Leicester

Sunday 19 April

2pm | Sheffield United vs Wolves

4: 30pm | Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Monday 20 April

8pm | Brighton vs Liverpool

Saturday 25 April

12: 30pm | Liverpool vs Burnley

3pm | Bournemouth vs Leicester

3pm | Manchester United vs Southampton

3pm | Norwich vs West Ham

3pm | Watford vs Newcastle

3pm | Wolves vs Everton

5: 30pm | Brighton vs Manchester City

Sunday 26 April

2pm | Sheffield United vs Chelsea

4: 30pm | Tottenham vs Arsenal

Monday 27 April

8pm | Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Saturday 2 May

3pm | Arsenal vs Liverpool

3pm | Burnley vs Wolves

3pm | Chelsea vs Norwich

3pm | Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

3pm | Everton vs Aston Villa

3pm | Leicester City vs Sheffield United

3pm | Man City vs Bournemouth

3pm | Newcastle vs Tottenham

3pm | Southampton vs Brighton

3pm | West Ham vs Watford

Saturday 9 May

3pm | Aston Villa vs Arsenal

3pm | Bournemouth vs Southampton

3pm | Brighton vs Newcastle

3pm | Liverpool vs Chelsea

3pm | Manchester United vs West Ham

3pm | Norwich vs Burnley

3pm | Sheffield United vs Everton

3pm | Tottenham vs Leicester City

3pm | Watford vs Man City

3pm | Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Saturday 17 May

3pm | Arsenal vs Watford

3pm | Burnley vs Brighton

3pm | Chelsea vs Wolves

3pm | Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

3pm | Everton vs Bournemouth

3pm | Leicester City vs Manchester United

3pm | Man City vs Norwich City

3pm | Newcastle United vs Liverpool

3pm | Southampton vs Sheffield United

3pm | West Ham vs Aston Villa

Premier League fixtures correct as of Saturday 14 March, 2020.