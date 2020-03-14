Home
🔥Premier League fixture list: Every postponed EPL game and remaining match following coronavirus pandemic🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has led to sporting events across the world being postponed or cancelled altogether, with football in the UK no different.

Premier League and EFL fixtures have been postponed until April 3 at the earliest, though there is no suggestion that football seasons will resume any time soon as the world grapples with the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Liverpool are just two games away from being confirmed as Premier League champions, but their title charge has been thrown into flux by recent developments.

The suspension of the season also leaves relegation and European qualification up in the air for the time being, while West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has called for the Premier League campaign to be declared “null and void” if the fixture list cannot be completed.

With the season at a standstill currently, here is every Premier League fixture which has been postponed so far, and every game which is still scheduled to take place.

Saturday 14 March

Watford P-P Leicester
Bournemouth P-P Palace
Brighton P-P Arsenal
Man City P-P Burnley
Newcastle P-P Sheffield United
Norwich vs Southampton
Aston Villa P-P Chelsea

Sunday 15 March

West Ham P-P Wolves
Tottenham P-P Man United

Monday 16 March

Everton P-P Liverpool

Friday 20 March

Tottenham P-P West Ham

Saturday 21 March

Burnley P-P Watford
Liverpool P-P Crystal Palace

Sunday 22 March

Wolves P-P Bournemouth

Saturday 4 April

12: 30pm | Aston Villa vs Wolves
3pm | Arsenal vs Norwich
3pm | Bournemouth vs Newcastle
3pm | Brighton vs Manchester United
3pm | Crystal Palace vs Burnley
3pm | Watford vs Southampton
5: 30pm | Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Sunday 5 April

2pm | West Ham vs Chelsea
4: 30pm | Man City vs Liverpool

Monday 6 April

8pm | Everton vs Leicester

Friday 10 April

8pm | Newcastle vs West Ham

Saturday 11 April

12: 30pm | Man United vs Bournemouth
3pm | Burnley vs Sheffield United
3pm | Leicester vs Crystal Palace
3pm | Norwich vs Brighton
3pm | Southampton vs Man City
5: 30pm | Tottenham vs Everton

Sunday 12 April

2pm | Chelsea vs Watford
4: 30pm | Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Monday 13 April

8pm | Wolves vs Arsenal

Saturday 18 April

12: 30pm | Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
3pm | Bournemouth vs Tottenham
3pm | Everton vs Southampton
3pm | Watford vs Norwich
3pm | West Ham vs Burnley
5: 30pm | Arsenal vs Leicester

Sunday 19 April

2pm | Sheffield United vs Wolves
4: 30pm | Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Monday 20 April

8pm | Brighton vs Liverpool

Saturday 25 April

12: 30pm | Liverpool vs Burnley
3pm | Bournemouth vs Leicester
3pm | Manchester United vs Southampton
3pm | Norwich vs West Ham
3pm | Watford vs Newcastle
3pm | Wolves vs Everton
5: 30pm | Brighton vs Manchester City

Sunday 26 April

2pm | Sheffield United vs Chelsea
4: 30pm | Tottenham vs Arsenal

Monday 27 April

8pm | Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Saturday 2 May

3pm | Arsenal vs Liverpool
3pm | Burnley vs Wolves
3pm | Chelsea vs Norwich
3pm | Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
3pm | Everton vs Aston Villa
3pm | Leicester City vs Sheffield United
3pm | Man City vs Bournemouth
3pm | Newcastle vs Tottenham
3pm | Southampton vs Brighton
3pm | West Ham vs Watford

Saturday 9 May

3pm | Aston Villa vs Arsenal
3pm | Bournemouth vs Southampton
3pm | Brighton vs Newcastle
3pm | Liverpool vs Chelsea
3pm | Manchester United vs West Ham
3pm | Norwich vs Burnley
3pm | Sheffield United vs Everton
3pm | Tottenham vs Leicester City
3pm | Watford vs Man City
3pm | Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Saturday 17 May

3pm | Arsenal vs Watford
3pm | Burnley vs Brighton
3pm | Chelsea vs Wolves
3pm | Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
3pm | Everton vs Bournemouth
3pm | Leicester City vs Manchester United
3pm | Man City vs Norwich City
3pm | Newcastle United vs Liverpool
3pm | Southampton vs Sheffield United
3pm | West Ham vs Aston Villa

Premier League fixtures correct as of Saturday 14 March, 2020.

