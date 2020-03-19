🔥Premier League emergency meeting plus latest coronavirus news in sport and football – LIVE!🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage as the sporting schedule continues to be heavily impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

2020-03-18T21: 37: 59.866Z

German national football team donates £2.3m to tackle coronavirusThe German national football team have donated €2.5million (£2.3m) in a bid to help tackle coronavirus.On Wednesday, the German national side revealed they were inspired by the collaborative effort to overcome the disease, adding they wanted to do their part to help.The statement read: “The world of football has come to a stop – people’s health and tackling this virus is without question the number one priority right now.”We realise that for so many of you, things have not come to a stop and must keep going.”We have all seen the effort and the commitment that you have shown, how you have supported and helped one another – in hospitals, in nursing homes, in supermarkets and in your community, from one neighbour to another. It is inspiring!”This showing of solidarity has never been more important and we as a team want to do our bit to help.”That is why we have decided to donate €2.5m (£2.3m) to the cause to help out immediately.”Every kind act and offer of help counts. It’s up to all of us to make a difference. Stay healthy and look after each other and yourselves.”

2020-03-18T19: 26: 29.000Z

Premier League clubs to meet on Thursday to discuss 2019/20 season optionsThe Premier League is due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday with all 20 clubs to discuss the fate of the 2019/20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ReutersStandard Sport understands that the meeting will be held over conference call give government guidance on avoiding non-essential travel and practising social distancing, and is scheduled for the morning.Premier League matches had initially been due to go ahead last weekend despite growing concerns over the global spread of Covid-19 – but Mikel Arteta’s positive diagnosis last Thursday evening led to an emergency meeting on Friday morning.Following the Arsenal head coach’s Covid-19 diagnosis, Chelsea confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning that Callum Hudson-Odoi has also contracted the virus.Later that morning, Premier League clubs agreed to postpone fixtures until the weekend of April 4 at the earliest.Top-flight clubs are due to meet again on Thursday, March 19 to discuss potential options on how to approach the culmination of the 2019/20 season.

2020-03-18T18: 35: 33.000Z

Alaves confirm 15 cases of coronavirusAlaves are the latest LaLiga club to have been hit by coronavirus, with 15 new cases of Covid-19 – including three first-team players – confirmed by the Basque outfit.The news follows Valencia’s announcement on Monday that 35 per cent of their squad have the virus and Espanyol’s confirmation of five cases on Tuesday.”A total of 15 people have tested positive, three of them belonging to the first-team squad of Deportivo Alavés,” the Basque club said on their website on Wednesday.Alaves added that seven of those who had tested positive were from the coaching staff and the other five employees in different sectors of the club.”The club made the decision to carry out the tests within the policy of responsibility with the people who are part of our family and the results have shown that it was the best way to locate the cases as a matter of urgency and to put in place the prevention measures to reduce, as far as possible, more infections,” Alaves added.”The people detected are asymptomatic and in good health.”

2020-03-18T17: 38: 03.036Z

Racing to continue in Ireland but British bannedHorseracing has been given the green light to continue behind closed doors in Ireland, but British runners will not be permitted. Horse Racing Ireland announced a series of new measures on Wednesday afternoon which they hope will allow racing to continue despite the coronavirus pandemic, including a temporary ban on overseas runners. The sport’s governing body say the decision is“motivated by the need to maintain employment and incomes for people working in the industry”.The HRI stance raises the possibility of large spring festivals such as those at Fairyhouse and Punchestown going ahead next month. British trainers are usually well represented at the latter in particular. Racing has been going ahead without fans in Ireland since last Friday. In that time, the British Horseracing Authority have gone from allowing more than 70,000 fans to watch the Gold Cup at Cheltenham to a complete suspension of all racing until the end of April. Under the new measures, there will be no more than one meeting per day and evening meetings will not be permitted, in order to reduce the strain on services. Nick Hartery, chairman of the HRI, also said that medical facilities and personnel would be made available for government use at all times. Horse owners will be banned from attending to keep the number of people at the track to a minimum.

2020-03-18T15: 29: 05.956Z

Ibrahimovic launches fundraiserZlatan Ibrahimovic has set up an online fundraiser targeting €1million to support hospitals at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.Photo: GettyThe 38-year-old is currently based in the country, playing in Serie A with AC Milan having previously spent time at both Juventus and Inter Milan. Italy has been the worst affected European country since the global pandemic began, with over 2,500 deaths reported so far. Ibrahimovic has himself donated €100,000 to kick-start the fundraising effort, vowing in typically brash fashion that: “If the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus”.In a video launching the campaign Ibrahimovic said: “Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love.”The former Sweden international added that he was counting “on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away.”

2020-03-18T14: 53: 19.326Z

Spanish club reject virus tests: ‘Others need them more’Spanish football club Valladolid have turned down LaLiga’s offer of coronavirus testing kits for their players, insisting: ‘Others need them far more.’Photo: GettySpain has been one of the European countries worst affected by the pandemic, with more than 550 deaths and almost 14,000 cases confirmed so far. Fellow LaLiga side Valencia announced earlier this week that 35 per cent of their first team staff and players had tested positive for the virus, while Alaves this afternoon confirmed 15 cases within their setup.However, a spokesperson for Valladolid said: “LaLiga offered them to us, but we have not taken them for medical and social reasons.“No player has presented any symptoms and we believe that there are people out there who are much less well off than we are who need them far more than we do. It is those [people] who should have priority.”

2020-03-18T14: 21: 49.350Z

ECB advise all recreational cricket to be suspendedThe England and Wales Cricket Board have announced that all recreational cricket is indefinitely suspended due to coronavirus. The governing body’s recommendations extend to “training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity”.An ECB statement read: “sport plays an absolutely vital role in the nation’s mental and physical wellbeing, and it helps people find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty, so one of our goals in the coming weeks will be to explore ways that we can support some levels of physical activity in communities – particularly at junior levels.“Using our cricket community to support others could be one of the most important services we can offer during the difficult next few months.“It will be critical that any decisions we do make are medically-led. And we will continue to work with Government and their advisors to ensure we are informed by science in our decision making. “Over the coming weeks we will work with the game to understand what support is required across the cricket community, particularly local clubs and leagues – who will have such a huge role to play in our nation’s response to coming out of this situation.”

2020-03-18T13: 26: 17.966Z

Games would be unfair, warns Spanish Olympic chiefThe president of the Spanish Olympic Committee believes it would be unfair on his country’s athletes if this summer’s Tokyo Games are allowed to go ahead as planned. Photo: GettyAlejandro Blanco called for the Games to be pushed back from their scheduled July/August slot in order to stop athletes being forced to compete in “unequal conditions” because of disrupted preparations. “The decision is for the International Olympic Committee [to make] after getting reports from the World Health Organization and the Organising Committee.”The news that we get every day is uncomfortable for all countries in the world, but for us the most important thing is that our sportspeople cannot train and to celebrate the Games [as planned] would result in unequal conditions.”We want the Olympics to take place, but with security.”We’re an important country in the world and four months before the Games, our athletes can’t arrive in equal conditions.”

2020-03-18T12: 18: 03.210Z

BHA delay jockey and trainer champion decisionsThe British Horseracing Authority say no decision has yet been made on how they will allocate this season’s champion jockey and trainer awards after the sport was sent into lockdown by the coronavirus pandemic. Having initially planned to race on behind closed doors, on Tuesday, the BHA confirmed a complete suspension of all racing, including next month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree, until the end of April.Photo: GettyThe champion jockey and trainer are usually crowned at the Sandown’s season finale, which was due to take place on April 25. In the trainer’s title race, Nicky Henderson’s excellent Cheltenham Festival has left him nearly £200,000 ahead of reigning champion and long-term rival Paul Nicholls.The jockey’s race, meanwhile, had been one of the highlights of the season, with Brian Hughes and Richard Johnson battling it out at the top of the standings until the latter suffered a broken arm in a fall at Exeter in January. At the time of the suspension, Hughes was 19 wins clear of the four-time defending champion and on the brink of claiming his first title. The BHA said: “This is a fast-moving situation and the sport is working collectively to manage the many issues that arise as a result.“Decisions as to how the situation affects the jump jockey, trainer and owner championships will be included in that process in due course.”

2020-03-18T10: 41: 01.290Z

Foster unsure if positive test is good newsWatford goalkeeper Ben Foster says he remains unsure about if he should contract coronavirus in a bid to combat the illness in the future.The 36-year-old recently tested negative for Covid-19, with the club cancelling training last week after a number of players complained of feeling ill, including Foster.GettyFoster has lifted the lid on how he is coping with a lack of training as Watford close facilities until Friday, but remains curious over the pros and cons of getting infected.”I had to leave training last week because I fell ill,” he told talkSPORT.”It started on Monday and got worse as the week went on, to the point where the club were quite concerned that it might be coronavirus.”They sent a nurse down to do a test on me and, thankfully, it was negative. But I don’t know whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing; it’s unclear whether you want to get the illness so that you’ve got the antibodies in you to go forward or whether you want to steer clear of it completely.”I suspect it was flu. I have never had the flu before but I’d imagine that’s what it was given that I was shivering and had a high temperature.”

2020-03-18T09: 21: 30.386Z

Fernandes and Dalot’s bromance blossomsManchester United pair Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have been keeping their fitness up during the coronavirus lockdown by trolling each other.Quite the bromance appears to be blossoming between the two Portugal internationals, who have been spending time together with United’s Carrington training base shut.There were rumours that Dalot had been making Fernandes packed lunches to take into work, but the January arrival quickly shot those down to clarify the real reason.”No this is not true,” he told Football Daily. “I want to thank his mum because she cooks really nice food.”So, while Mumma Dalot is presumably cutting the crusts off his tuna sarnies, Dalot and Fernandes have been recording themselves testing each other in the garden.Titled ‘Quarantined afternoons in Manchester’, the video sees Dalot and Fernandes take each other on as the other goals in goal.

2020-03-18T08: 44: 34.160Z

All England Club ‘monitoring the situation’Tennis’ second major of the year, the French Open, has been postponed until September 20 and is now due to conclude on October 4.GettyThe All England Lawn Tennis Club, though, said it is “continuing to monitor and respond to the coronavirus situation, working closely with the government and relevant health authorities”, and while continuing “to plan for The Championships at this time, it remains a continuously evolving situation”.

2020-03-18T08: 28: 56.063Z

US PGA Championship postponedThe US PGA Championship has joined next month’s Masters in being postponed.GettyThe golf major, which had been due to take place in TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from May 11-17, has been rescheduled for later this summer, organisers announced on Tuesday evening.

2020-03-18T08: 06: 51.873Z

Premier League clubs’ plan to save seasonPremier League clubs have devised a plan to save the season, which would see the final 92 fixtures played out behind closed doors.The Sun reports that clubs will play their remaining games at neutral venues.As part of the plan, every game would be live on TV, and no matches would be held simultaneously.Clubs are set to put forward their proposal at tomorrow’s crunch Premier League meeting.

2020-03-18T07: 45: 42.000Z

Tokyo 2020 organisers press ahead with torch relayA plane covered in Tokyo 2020 branding departed Haneda International Airport on Wednesday bound for Athens to collect the Olympic flame as organisers pressed ahead with plans.A delegation, including organising committee president Yoshiro Mori and Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, was due to be on board but the decision was taken not to send them due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. ReutersJapan’s ambassador to Greece will receive the flame at a handover ceremony, while Tokyo 2020 officials who travelled to Athens last week will accompany the flame back to Japan.The torch relay in Greece last week was called off on the second day because crowds were too large, but organisers are determined to stage the Japanese leg of the relay despite the threat of the spreading the virus.

2020-03-18T07: 31: 24.270Z

John Obi Mikel quits TrabzonsporFormer Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has walked away from his contract at Trabzonspor over concerns over the Super Lig’s plans to play on during the coronavirus pandemic. Top-flight football in Turkey is set to proceed behind closed doors, but Mikel revealed on Saturday he did not feel at ease with the decision.GettyNow Trabzonspor have confirmed in a statement that the Nigerian, who joined them last year and had a contract until May 2021, has left by mutual consent.”There is more to life than football,” Mikel said on Instagram. “I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.”Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

2020-03-17T19: 17: 21.980Z

Leeds Rhinos staff and players in self-isolation with possible coronavirus symptomsSuper League outfit Leeds Rhinos have announced that eight members of their first-team squad and backroom team are currently in self-isolation with possible coronavirus symptoms.The club’s director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield confirmed the news in a meeting on Tuesday following the suspension of rugby until April 3 from the RFU and Super League.

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-17T18: 37: 06.046Z

Juve reveal Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirusJuventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

Photo: AFPThe France international has been in self-isolation since March 11 but has now tested positive for Covid-19.

“Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19,” a statement read. “The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is asymptomatic and is fine.”He is the second player at the club to have contracted the virus after team-mate Daniele Rugani was diagnosed last week.

2020-03-17T18: 09: 44.923Z

Wimbledon plans unchanged The organisers of Wimbledon have announced they are continuing to plan for the tournament in July amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ReutersThe French Open has already been rescheduled to take place on September 20 while the entire ATP/WTA tour has been suspended until April.But the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) are hoping to host the event as scheduled.”The AELTC is continuing to monitor and respond to the coronavirus situation on an active basis, working closely with the government and the relevant health authorities.”At this time, we continue to plan for The Championships and the grass court season, and we intend to maintain the Estate with a limited team onsite, with the rest of our business operations taking place through remote working.”

2020-03-17T16: 54: 26.230Z

Fifa donate $10m to WHO fundFifa will make a $10million donation to the World Health Organisation to support efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The president of football’s global governing body, Gianni Infantino, announced the move in a statement on Tuesday, in which he also confirmed the organisation would accept requests from Uefa and CONMEBOL to postpone the Euro 2020 and Copa America tournaments that were due to be staged this summer. Both competitions have been pushed back 12 months in order to give domestic leagues that are currently under suspension due to the Covid-19 outbreak the extra space in the calendar that will be needed to finish their respective seasons. Fifa’s new-look Club World Cup, which had been scheduled for the summer of 2021, will be moved to a later date. Infantino also said it was his intention to establish a Global Football Assistance fund in order to “help members of the football community affected by this crisis”.

