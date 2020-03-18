🔥Premier League emergency meeting on coronavirus: Clubs to meet up on Thursday to go over 2019/20 season options🔥

The Premier League is because of hold a crisis meeting on Thursday with all 20 clubs to go over the fate of the 2019/20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League matches had initially been because of just do it last weekend despite growing concerns on the global spread of Covid-19 – but Mikel Arteta’s positive diagnosis last Thursday evening resulted in a crisis meeting on Friday morning.

Following a Arsenal head coach’s Covid-19 diagnosis, Chelsea confirmed in the first hours of Friday morning that Callum Hudson-Odoi in addition has contracted the herpes virus.

Later that morning, Premier League clubs decided to postpone fixtures before weekend of April 4 at the initial.

Top-flight clubs are because of meet again on Thursday, March 19 to go over potential options on how best to approach the culmination of the 2019/20 season.

Uefa has announced that European clubs have pledged to finish the existing season by the finish of June – let’s assume that resuming football in virtually any capacity is really a possibility before then – partly simply because that players’ contracts usually run until that time.

Because the UK government continues to report growing amounts of positive Covid-19 tests in the united states with each passing day, there is absolutely no telling concerning once the football season can continue in virtually any capacity.

It looks unlikely at this stage that the Premier League season will resume by April 4, which may put further pressure on organisers to squeeze in games – especially with Champions League and Europa League matches still to perform.

Liverpool: agonisingly near breaking Premier League title drought

With Uefa 2020 moved back until 2021, June is actually a busy month for top-flight clubs with the race to perform the growing season before July – with games in empty stadiums an extremely real possibility.

Your options apt to be discussed by clubs through the emergency meeting are: pledge to complete the growing season by June 30 when possible; declare the growing season null and void; end the growing season with the table since it is; play-offs for the title, Europe, and relegation; wait provided that is required to finish this year.

It really is unlikely that clubs can make a choice beyond pledging to try and finish the existing season if circumstances allow, particularly considering that many of the available options may likely be met with multiple legal challenges from clubs currently battling relegation, or on the verge of a financial windfall because of European qualification.

Liverpool are simply two wins from being confirmed as champions, and even though they’re unlikely to be caught in the title race since it stands, awarding them the trophy now would also potentially start legalities for other clubs along the division.