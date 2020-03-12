The Premier League has confirmed that this weekend’s matches will go ahead as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Premier League said that domestic matches scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 will not be affected by the Covid-19 disease.

The English Football League have also stated their matches will go ahead as planned this weekend, although it is unclear whether future fixtures will be affected.

The Premier League statement read: “Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

“While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

“We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

“The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.

“We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.”

It comes after Manchester City announced that an unnamed player is in self-isolation after a family member was admitted to hospital after suffering symptoms of “a respiratory illness.”

Other top European divisions, including the Serie A, LaLiga and MLS have all agreed to suspend their respective league matches until the threat subsides.

Several European fixtures have also been scheduled to be played behind closed doors, while Man City’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid has been postponed after the Spanish giants placed themselves in quarantine following a club basketball player testing positive for Covid-19.