🔥Premier League clubs should help bail out lower leagues during coronavirus suspension, says financial expert🔥

Premier League clubs offering financial support may be the only way to stop sides in League One and League Two going out of business due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That is the view of leading financial expert and university lecturer Kieran Maguire, who has warned lower league clubs will be hit hard by the suspension of football in the UK, which was announced on Friday.

Sides in League One and League Two rely heavily on matchday income, with around 35 per cent of their revenue generated from that avenue.

Lower league clubs can make as much as £50,000 per home game, but with football suspended in the UK until at least April 3 they will have a hole in their finances.

It has left many clubs facing an ­uncertain future over the next few weeks, but Premier League clubs could be their saviour if they unite to offer them financial support.

“I think once you go beyond missing two home matches, I genuinely worry how clubs in League One and League Two will survive unless it is due to the generosity of others,” Maguire told Standard Sport.

“The Premier League might decide that if their matches are being broadcast [behind closed doors], and therefore it is effectively having its pumps primed by further contributions from the broadcasters and sponsors, it could perhaps make some interest-free loans or even donate money to the clubs in League One and League Two.

“Realistically, if you are listening to some of the club owners at the weekend in those lower leagues, £250,000 could be enough just to help them ­survive to the end of the nominal season and then what happens over the summer will be a separate issue. £250,000 coming from the Premier League, per club in those two lower leagues, we are talking £12million — which is nothing.

“Manchester United managed to find $45m (£36.6m) on Thursday night to prop up their share price. So, if clubs are allowed to go to the wall while that behaviour is effectively tolerated within football, I don’t think it reflects very well on the industry.

“I think [any agreement] it would have to be an agreed decision by all of the Premier League clubs. I don’t think it is right to expect a single club to ­contribute.”